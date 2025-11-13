John Harbaugh Breaks Silence on Jaire Alexander Retiring Just 11 Days After Ravens Cut Ties

Jaire Alexander was supposed to cement his place in the Eagles’ defense, not step away from it. A bid to reclaim the former All-Pro cornerback lasted less than two weeks. What was viewed as a calculated risk on trade deadline day has instead become one of the NFL’s most jarring roster moves, leaving veteran head coach John Harbaugh stunned by the outcome. NFL reporter Sarah Ellison’s X account recently shed light on this.

“I know it’s been such a challenge for him because we were with him every day here,” Harbaugh stated when asked for his reaction. “He was working hard to get back practicing. I haven’t talked to him, but I think the world of him and he’ll figure it out, for sure. He’s just a good person and a hard-working guy.”

Harbaugh, who coached Alexander during his brief stint with the Baltimore Ravens, expressed genuine surprise at the cornerback’s decision.

“Yeah, I guess so. I think the world of Jaire,” Harbaugh said when asked if Alexander’s departure caught him off guard.

On Wednesday, November 12, the Philadelphia Eagles placed Alexander on the Reserve/Retired list, a procedural move that followed his decision to inform the team he would step away from football.

Alexander has not formally submitted retirement paperwork, according to sources. This leaves the door open for a potential return if circumstances change. The corresponding roster move saw the Eagles activate cornerback Jakorian Bennett from the injured reserve list to fill the vacancy.​

“We have activated CB Jakorian Bennett from reserve and placed CB Jaire Alexander on the Reserve/Retired List,” the Eagles declared on X.

The timing made the shock even greater across the NFL. Just eleven days earlier, on November 1, the Ravens had cut ties with Alexander, sending him to Philadelphia in exchange for a 2026 sixth-round pick and a 2027 seventh-rounder. Jaire never traveled to Green Bay for the Eagles’ Monday Night Football victory over the Packers. The plan was for him to stay back in Philly and continue rehabbing his knee before joining the lineup.

What has become clear through reporting is that Alexander’s decision reflects far more than a simple physical setback. According to ESPN sources and The Athletic’s Dianna Russini, Alexander’s stepping away was driven by the need to “focus on getting right physically and mentally.” Alexander’s struggle stems from a compounding series of setbacks.

How Jaire Alexander’s health turned into a high-stakes gamble for the Eagles

Jaire Alexander underwent right knee surgery in January 2025 following a torn PCL sustained late in the 2024 season with Green Bay. The injury required arthroscopic surgery that initially ended his season. It also sidelined him from full participation during Ravens training camp in August. Once considered among the league’s premier cornerbacks, Alexander even missed nearly a month of practice time in preparation for the 2025 campaign.

Alexander’s decision is not without precedent. Earlier this year, 26-year-old defensive end Elerson Smith also stepped away from the NFL, citing persistent injuries that derailed his once-promising career. Yet despite such cautionary tales, Eagles general manager Howie Roseman was optimistic on the Alexander trade.

“When you talk about [him] still [being] a young guy, knowing where his health is at now, feeling healthy, feeling good, we felt like the risk was worth the reward with him,” Roseman said following the trade.

The Eagles, fresh off a Super Bowl LIX championship, viewed Alexander as depth to bolster their secondary alongside their other deadline acquisition, cornerback Michael Carter II from the New York Jets.​ However, Alexander’s sudden departure announcement could mean that Roseman’s calculated gamble has quite backfired.