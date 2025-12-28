John Harbaugh Clears Air on Changing Ravens’ Gameplan After Derrick Henry Breaks Records vs Packers

The Baltimore Ravens crushed the Green Bay Packers 41-24 to keep their playoff hopes alive. Both teams played without their QB1, but it was the Ravens who came out on top in a one-sided win. And while Derrick Henry’s four touchdowns headlined this win, the Ravens’ overall commitment to the run game set the tone throughout the night. Talking about the same, head coach John Harbaugh opened up about his gameplan.

“We were intentional about committing to the run, for sure. I’m not going to downgrade that. I mean, it was our main deal. It was the (weeks) before, too, but we did a better job of it,” Harbaugh said during the postgame presser.

Henry ran the ball 36 times for 216 rushing yards with four touchdowns. It was his 25th career game with 100+ rushing yards and multiple scores.

