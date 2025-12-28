brand-logo
Latest
NFLNBACollege Football

More

Newsletters

Think Tank

AllLatestNewsletter HubES ThinkTankNFLGolfCollege FootballMLBCollege BasketballNBANASCARWNBATennisBoxingOlympicsUFCSwimmingTrack and FieldGymnasticsSoccer
Home/NFL

John Harbaugh Clears Air on Changing Ravens’ Gameplan After Derrick Henry Breaks Records vs Packers

ByAmit Kumar Jha

Dec 28, 2025 | 12:08 AM EST

Link Copied!
Home/NFL

John Harbaugh Clears Air on Changing Ravens’ Gameplan After Derrick Henry Breaks Records vs Packers

ByAmit Kumar Jha

Dec 28, 2025 | 12:08 AM EST

Link Copied!
feature-image
feature-image

The Baltimore Ravens crushed the Green Bay Packers 41-24 to keep their playoff hopes alive. Both teams played without their QB1, but it was the Ravens who came out on top in a one-sided win. And while Derrick Henry’s four touchdowns headlined this win, the Ravens’ overall commitment to the run game set the tone throughout the night. Talking about the same, head coach John Harbaugh opened up about his gameplan.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“We were intentional about committing to the run, for sure. I’m not going to downgrade that. I mean, it was our main deal. It was the (weeks) before, too, but we did a better job of it,” Harbaugh said during the postgame presser.

Henry ran the ball 36 times for 216 rushing yards with four touchdowns. It was his 25th career game with 100+ rushing yards and multiple scores.

ADVERTISEMENT

Stay tuned! There’s more to this story.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

logo

EssentiallySports is the home for the underserved fan, delivering storytelling that goes beyond the headlines. As a media platform, we combine deep audience insights with cultural trends, to meet fandom where it lives and where it goes next. Founded in 2014, EssentiallySports now engages with an audience of over 30m+ American sports fan on its website and 1m+ readers on its newsletters daily.

Sports

Sports

Full Spectrum Services LLP © 2025 | All Rights Reserved