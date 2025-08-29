John Harbaugh Clears Feelings on Kyle Hamilton After Ravens Safety Made $100M in Record-Breaking Extension

HC John Harbaugh is putting his money where his mouth is. After all, tucked deep into his roster is the “guy that can play anywhere on the field,” Kyle Hamilton. The Flock watches as Harbaugh’s 2025 season is all about refusing to blink away from praise. The Ravens steamrolled through the preseason with 3 straight wins. Now, they charge into the regular season with momentum, backed by talent locked in and prayers to break the lingering playoff curse. Harbaugh is not just speaking confidence into existence but backing it with an NFL historic investment in his “deserving” safety.

Harbaugh has always been a believer in the grind. Standing before the media, he made it clear the Ravens are working with purpose: “The level of work, alright, the work capacity that was put forth.” When asked about Kyle Hamilton’s new deal, Harbaugh threw in his vote of support without hesitation, saying, “Really happy for him. Obviously, very well deserved to be the highest-paid safety in football at this point. And he’s earned it.”

Hamilton is the Swiss Army knife of the Ravens’ secondary. He lines up in different roles and always delivers. Harbaugh knows how much that payday means to Hamilton, his family, and the Flock. “And he’s a guy that I don’t think there’s anybody surprised by that. I think everybody in the Raven flock was hoping to see that happen. And that’s not the end of it either. But to see Kyle with his fiancée in here today, and how happy they were. So many beginnings.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

It almost felt like a Hallmark moment inside the locker room. The bond between the players and the staff is strong. Harbaugh made it clear, though, that the job is never done. The Ravens’ motto is always forward. “I’m sure this is somewhat, at least to what you guys were hoping to get out of him. What does it feel like to be able to feel happy about the investment you guys have made? And him just even going all the way back to drafting.”

The skyscraper-like praise Hamilton is receiving was built on hard ground.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

AD

Does Kyle Hamilton deserve the hype?

The short answer is yes! This year belongs to Kyle Hamilton. Months after announcing his engagement, the headlines now shine brighter with news of his record-setting extension. The deal pays him $25.1 million annually with $82 million guaranteed, making him the highest-paid safety in the NFL. According to Rapoport, the Ravens locked him in ahead of Detroit’s Kerby Joseph, who earns $21.25 million per year on a four-year, $85 million extension.

Hamilton himself is beaming with emotion. “It’s crazy. It’s a dream come true,” he said, via team transcript. “First, I just want to thank a lot of people. I want to thank God, first and foremost. [There are] so many situations and things that have happened in my life that have gotten me to this position. I think back to draft night, and some people have said some things about where I was drafted, this and that, and where I could be drafted. And at the time, I think I was the least mad out of anybody. I knew that I came to the right place, and I think that’s how God works sometimes. You have to see the bigger picture and [that He] has bigger plans for us.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

On the field, Hamilton’s performance has been undeniable. Last season, he allowed just eight yards per completion as the primary defender, ranking sixth among all defensive backs. A first-team All-Pro in 2023, he has collected five interceptions, 250 tackles, and seven sacks in only three seasons. His playmaking skills and versatility have cemented him as one of the cornerstones of Baltimore’s defense.

Hamilton is the type of player every head coach dreams of having on the roster. The Ravens knew it, and they refused to risk losing him. Unlike the Cowboys, who watched the Packers swoop in for Micah Parsons, Baltimore made sure their defensive weapon stayed locked in. For the Flock and Hamilton’s loved ones, this deal feels like both security and a promise of dominance ahead.