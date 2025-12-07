brand-logo
John Harbaugh Condemns Officiating After Aaron Rodgers Incident as Steelers Crush Ravens’ Playoff Hopes

ByAbhishek Sachin Sandikar

Dec 7, 2025 | 5:39 PM EST

After suffering a frustrating 27-22 loss against divisional rivals, the Steelers, Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh criticized the officiating for various decisions. During his post-game press conference, Harbaugh asked about a controversial decision involving Steelers QB1 Aaron Rodgers, who surprisingly caught the deflected ball after linebacker Teddye Buchanan intercepted his pass.

“You know what, I believe a lot of things,” John Harbaugh said, as reported by Sarah Ellison.”I think the Aaron Rodgers play [overturned interception] – and we’re just talking about rules here, it’s not an officiating issue. It comes from New York. But when you’re making a catch, you have to survive the ground. He didn’t survive the ground. He’s not down by contact. He was catching the ball on the way down with another person, so you gotta make a catch there and survive the ground. I don’t know why it was ruled the way it was on that one.”

Looking back at the call, the referees initially ruled that Buchanan had intercepted the pass, which was then batted back toward the quarterback. However, moments later, on a replay, the decision was overturned to a catch by Rodgers for a seven-yard loss.

This is a developing story and will be updated soon.

