John Harbaugh Confesses Derrick Henry Blunder Before Making Huge Demand to Locker Room

A late-game decision has quietly followed the Baltimore Ravens out of Week 16. After the 28-24 loss to the New England Patriots, this very decision raised questions about what might have been. Now, head coach John Harbaugh is owning up and explaining what actually happened.

“He was coming back in the game…Keaton started the other drive and then Derrick came in and finished it off, so it was part of that rotation,” he explained, via 985 The Sports Hub‘s Alex Barth on X. “He was going back in the game, then we got stopped.”

According to Barth, Harbaugh admitted a misstep involving running back Derrick Henry during Baltimore’s second-to-last drive. Later, The Athletic‘s Jeff Zrebiec confirmed the coach acknowledged it was a mistake not to start Henry.

This comes after Harbaugh made a huge demand to his locker room. With playoff control slipping away, he doubled down and told players to keep fighting. He made it clear that he expects them to show the resilience they’ve displayed all season.

