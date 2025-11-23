John Harbaugh Cuts Off Ravens’ Celebrations With Strong Message After Beating Jets

The Baltimore Ravens overcame a sluggish start to beat the New York Jets 23-10 at M&T Bank Stadium. Despite a sloppy first half, the Ravens’ defense held the Jets to just three points after halftime. So, head coach John Harbaugh put a quick stop to any early celebration.

“It feels great. But it’s halfway done. Game wasn’t over, the season’s not over,” coach Harbaugh said. “We play the Steelers twice, the Bengals twice, in the next few weeks. Starting Thursday night, we’ve got no time really to rest. We’ve gotta go to work on the Bengals. How challenging that is, so we’ll be ready to go.”

While the Ravens have now won five games in a row following a rocky start at 1-5, Harbaugh was clear: the journey isn’t over yet. A 27-yard field goal by Tyler Loop in the fourth quarter sealed the win.

The Ravens were trailing 7-3 at halftime, but two touchdown runs by running back Derrick Henry swung momentum in Baltimore’s favor. Defense also played a crucial role, with cornerback Marlon Humphrey forcing a key fumble late in the game to keep the Jets at bay.

But the game itself was far from flawless for Baltimore. Lamar Jackson managed 153 passing yards on 13 completions out of 23 attempts.

Looking ahead, the Ravens can’t overlook their upcoming foe, the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bengals have struggled this season, sitting at 3-8 with star quarterback Joe Burrow sidelined by a turf toe injury.

However, Burrow is expected to return for the Thanksgiving game, which sets up an important divisional clash against the Ravens.

John Harbaugh’s take on the game’s key moments

At the post-game press conference, Harbaugh also shared what made the victory meaningful and praised the Jets.

“Great win against a tough opponent,” Harbaugh said. “Very well coached, hard playing, talented team and you saw it out there today. So, really proud of our guys…Things that jump out at me right away is the punt team. That kept us in the game, probably because we were backed up field position wise.”

Baltimore’s punter Jordan Stout had a standout performance, punting four times for an average of 61.5 yards, including a career-long 74-yard punt that tied a franchise record with Sam Koch. These punts trapped the Jets deep in their own territory multiple times and shifted field position in Baltimore’s favor.

Tyler Loop’s perfect performance on field goals, kicking three for three, underscored the special teams’ impact on the outcome as the Ravens sealed the close game with precision kicking.

In sum, John Harbaugh’s message is clear: enjoy the win, but keep your eyes on the prize. The season is still unfolding, and while the Ravens have rewound their record impressively, the real work lies ahead.