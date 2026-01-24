John Harbaugh Doesn’t Hold Back on Steve Bisciotti In Final Message to Ravens 18 Days After Firing

Former head coach Harbaugh finally spoke directly to the city 18 days after his dismissal. He took out a full-page ad in today’s Baltimore Sun, thanking the fans and the community. Brian Wacker of the Baltimore Sun shared the news on X.

“When Ingrid, Alison and I arrived in Baltimore, we knew that we were joining a football organization. What we couldn’t have fully known then was that we were becoming part of a city, a culture, and a community that is bonded together by a shared sense of strength and unity,” Harbaugh wrote.

In the ad, Harbaugh didn’t hold back. He gave a direct shout-out to Steve Bisciotti of the Ravens.



“To Steve Bisciotti: Thank you for creating an environment rooted in maintaining a standard of excellence,” his words read.

The second-longest-tenured active head coach at the time of his departure poured his heart out, recalling his fondest memories with the fans of the city.

“To the people of Baltimore: Thank you for embracing my family and for allowing us to grow alongside you,” The message read. “This city’s grit, resilience and authenticity are unmatched. The pride you take in your team reflects the pride you take in one another. That is something truly special,” Harbaugh continued. “Thank you, Baltimore. Thank you, Ravens Flock.”

