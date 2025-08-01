John Harbaugh Eyes Roster Change After Losing 3 Ravens to Injuries

For John Harbaugh and the Baltimore Ravens, the 2025 season isn’t starting with a clean slate. Indeed, it feels more like a pressure-packed final act. The mission? Build a team strong enough to carry them deep into the postseason. Last year, although the offense performed well, the team finished 10th in total defense, allowing 324.2 yards per game. Not bad, but definitely not elite. They did rack up 54 sacks, second-most in the league, but only forced 17 turnovers – 20th overall. That kind of imbalance doesn’t win Super Bowls. So, does this defense have the juice to finish the job this time? It might.

During training camp, the defense has been dialed in. They’ve looked faster, sharper, and more connected. Veterans are stepping up. The new additions are making noise. Rookies look ready to contribute. The unit is building momentum. Offensive coordinator Todd Monken said they’ve had their “ups and downs,” which is expected in camp. Still, the defense is trending up. But the offense? Not so much. Key players are dropping. Harbaugh’s job just got tougher. With the season opener approaching, he now needs to reshuffle the 53-man puzzle to boost the team. Who can step in quickly? Who knows the system? Turns out someone might be making a comeback on the team.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

On July 31, John Harbaugh gave an important update: “We want to get those guys healthy and rolling.” That’s not just a coaching cliché. Baltimore’s 2024 playoff push started when the defense turned into a juggernaut. They crushed QBs and flipped games with sheer intensity. However, with some key defenders now missing, Harbaugh needs to act quickly, and he may be eyeing a veteran who is set to return.

Poll of the day Poll 1 of 5 AD

According to sources, Brent Urban is expected to visit the Ravens soon. The team is actively exploring options for adding depth to the defensive line. Urban, 33, is no stranger to Baltimore. He’s played two separate stints with the team, and they’ve always valued his toughness and leadership. Across his career, he’s made 34 starts, posted 170 total tackles, 10 sacks, 16 pass deflections, and a fumble recovery.

Drafted by Baltimore in 2014, Urban has bounced around the league but found his best form with the Ravens. Last year, he returned to the squad and played a few games before a head injury in Week 8 sidelined him against Cleveland. The team later confirmed he was undergoing evaluation. Urban’s story is one of resilience. He battled a torn ACL as a rookie, then tore his biceps in 2015.

In 2017, a Lisfranc injury almost derailed his career, but he came back in 2018 to start full-time and help anchor one of the league’s top defenses. Even if he doesn’t log a ton of snaps, Urban’s value comes through leadership. The younger guys respond to him. He could play a huge role as injuries pile up – especially now that tight end Isaiah Likely has joined the injury list.

John Harbaugh faces a growing list of injuries at the Ravens’ camp

Just as training camp started finding rhythm, the Ravens took another blow. Isaiah Likely went down during a routine drill. One awkward step, and he rolled his ankle mid-route. Trainers carted him off the field. The initial hope was a simple sprain. But further tests revealed a small foot fracture. Harbaugh confirmed, “He’s going to have surgery.” The timeline? About six weeks to eight weeks.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

John Harbaugh has confirmed, “We have a shot to get him back there right away, early. It’s not one of those major deals, but it’s something.” That’s a tough loss. Likely is entering the final year of his rookie deal and coming off a career-best season: 42 catches, 477 yards, 6 touchdowns. Can the Ravens afford to rush him back? Probably not. So who steps up? Charlie Kolar gets a window to shine, but the team may need to sign another tight end. Could Urban’s return offer flexibility in roster structure elsewhere? Possibly.

via Imago CINCINNATI, OH – OCTOBER 06: Baltimore Ravens tight end Isaiah Likely 80 walks off the field before the game against the Baltimore Ravens and the Cincinnati Bengals on October 6, 2024, at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, OH. Photo by Ian Johnson/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA OCT 06 Ravens at Bengals EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon241006137

Wide receiver Zay Flowers also missed Wednesday’s practice on July 30. Harbaugh called it a “camp thing,” offering little detail. Is this precautionary, or something more serious? Flowers already missed the 2024 playoff run with a knee injury from Week 18. Could this be a recurrence? The team isn’t saying much, but the silence is concerning.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

The injury list grows longer. Cornerback Jalyn Armour-Davis is dealing with what Harbaugh casually described as “one of the camp things.” He didn’t elaborate but said it’s not serious. Still, Armour-Davis is fighting for a depth role in a loaded secondary. He missed most of last season, so every practice rep counts. An MRI is on the way. If it’s clear, he could bounce back quickly. But any delay in camp reps might cost him.

With the clock ticking toward Week 1, Harbaugh is staring at some tough choices. Brent Urban’s return could solve some problems, especially in the trenches. But the Ravens might also need help at tight end and receiver if injuries linger. What’s the real challenge? Harbaugh must maintain locker room momentum while rebuilding depth on the fly. That’s no easy feat. So, will these early setbacks force the Ravens to play catch-up all year long? That’s what the next few weeks will reveal.