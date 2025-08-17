John Harbaugh Finally Confirms Justin Tucker’s Replacement & Roster Update for Ravens

Baltimore found its Justin Tucker replacement, and Tyler Loop just made franchise history in the process. The Ravens’ rookie became the first kicker drafted by the organization in 30 years when they selected him in the sixth round. Now he’s officially won the job that seemed impossible to fill.

The Justin Tucker era in Baltimore officially ended on August 16 when John Harbaugh announced Tyler Loop as the Ravens’ new kicker. Tucker’s 10-week NFL suspension for misconduct accusations cleared the path for the rookie sixth-round pick to claim one of football’s most prestigious kicking jobs. The news became official on Saturday when ESPN’s Jamison Hensley broke it on X, sharing John Harbaugh’s definitive announcement. “He’ll be the kicker,” Harbaugh declared. “He’s earned it.” Hensley’s post confirmed what Ravens fans had been waiting to hear after Loop’s impressive preseason performance, where he connected on six of eight field goal attempts, including two bombs from beyond 50 yards.

Loop’s preseason numbers justified Harbaugh’s confidence. The 24-year-old finished 6-of-8 across two games, connecting on three attempts from 50-plus yards. He missed two field goals in the preseason, one from 46 yards and another from 50 yards, while he remained perfect on extra points throughout camp. The Arizona product showed ice-cold composure during his tryout two weeks ago at M&T Bank Stadium. Loop connected on all 11 field goal attempts, including kicks from 56 and 60 yards that sent shockwaves through Baltimore’s fanbase.

“I think it can be pressure if you focus on it,” Loop said about replacing Tucker. “But if we’re focused on what I can control, my process, all that stuff, it just, it’s one of those things.” His mental approach impressed coaches as much as his leg strength. Baltimore made Loop the first kicker drafted in franchise history, selecting him in the sixth round. He was the second kicker chosen in the 2025 draft, behind Andres Borregales.

Loop’s training camp statistics backed up his preseason success. He converted 51 of 55 field goal attempts during team drills, posting a 92.7% accuracy rate that rivaled Tucker’s legendary precision. Harbaugh initially wanted to see more before committing to Loop. “He’s kicking well enough to win the job,” the coach said earlier. “But as we know, it’s going to be the [preseason] games that’s going to mean the most.” Loop’s Dallas performance provided the final confirmation. However, they made some other key changes in the roster as well.

Baltimore waived undrafted rookie John Hoyland on August 16, leaving Loop as the lone kicker on the roster. The Ravens bet everything on their sixth-round investment, and Loop delivered exactly what they hoped for when they made franchise history by drafting a kicker. But just when you thought Saturday couldn’t get any more exciting, John Harbaugh made waves with a bold Justin Tucker substitution and a game-changing roster announcement!

John Harbaugh drops crucial roster bombshells following Cowboys blowout

Baltimore’s 31-13 preseason victory over Dallas became decision day for John Harbaugh, as the Ravens coach delivered roster news that will shape the team’s final 53-man lineup. From bubble players earning spots to injury concerns threatening season openers, Saturday night provided clarity on several burning roster questions.

Second-year safety Beau Brade received the update he desperately needed in Baltimore’s loaded secondary. Fighting for survival in a room featuring Jaire Alexander, Marlon Humphrey, and elite safeties Kyle Hamilton and Malaki Starks, Brade impressed coaches enough to earn Harbaugh’s endorsement. “Beau is good enough to make the team. He’s right there with those decisions that we’re going to have to make,” the coach confirmed, giving the young defensive back legitimate hope for making the roster.

Harbaugh’s running back plans became clearer after Saturday’s performance. “The plan is to carry four running backs, which will include Rasheen Ali, but acknowledged things could change,” he revealed, outlining Baltimore’s backfield depth behind Derrick Henry and Justice Hill. Keaton Mitchell’s injury status dominated much of the post-game discussion. The speedy running back hasn’t practiced since taking nine carries for 68 yards and a touchdown in the preseason opener. “He’s got a little hamstring [injury]. So, it’s just something that those have to heal. I think there’s a chance [for Mitchell’s return] this week. If not this week, he’ll be fine for the opener,” Harbaugh explained.

Outside linebacker Adisa Isaac suffered a more serious setback, dislocating his elbow during Saturday’s game. “[Isaac] will be out a few weeks at least. We’ll see the extent of it probably tomorrow,” Harbaugh said, creating uncertainty about Isaac’s regular-season availability. Harbaugh’s post-Cowboys updates provided essential clarity for Baltimore’s roster construction heading into the final preseason week.