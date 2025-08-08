John Harbaugh Finally Impressed With Justin Tucker’s Replacement After Ignoring Ravens Kicker’s Mistake

Replacing a legend is never easy—especially when that legend is an all-time stats leader such as Justin Tucker. But that’s exactly the challenge rookie kicker Tyler Loop signed up for in Charm City. Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh is rolling the dice on the sixth-rounder in 2025, and while it may seem like a long shot, Loop isn’t flinching. In fact, he’s showing up at M&T Bank Stadium with something even stronger than a leg—confidence.

“I think it can be pressure if you focus on it,” Loop said, as per SI, brushing off the elephant in the room. “But if we’re focused on what I can control, my process, all that stuff, it just, it’s one of those things.” Drafted at No. 186 overall, the rookie knows he’s walking into the shadow of a five-time first-team All-Pro and the most accurate kicker in NFL history. Now the initial skepticism seems to be melting. Finally, Harbaugh has seen something he likes.

“Tyler, I thought Tyler did a nice job, he stubbed his toe on the ground a little-bit in that one and just kind of made the ball move a little-bit left,” he said in the recent press conference. “Perfect other than that, but to see him bounce back on the next kick… I thought was really a big step up for him.” That bounce-back ability? It’s what separates projects from prospects.

Moreover, Loop did lit it up in camp. The 24-year-old went 11-for-11 in his latest training camp session, drilling a 60-yarder that had Ravens Flock buzzing. Yet, perfection still escapes him. Loop missed one kick, and Harbaugh didn’t sugarcoat it. “Did that introduce any more uncertainty in your mind… or what was your takeaway from tonight? No, I wouldn’t say that kick… did not introduce more uncertainty, no.” The coach saw the misfire, understood the cause, and moved on.

via Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA Baltimore Ravens Minicamp Jun 11, 2025 Baltimore, MD, USA Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh speaks after an NFL OTA at Under Armour Performance Center. Baltimore Under Armour Performance Center MD USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xDanielxKucinxJr.x 20250611_rtc_on5_0193

Finally, Harbaugh delivered the verdict everyone in the Charm City was waiting for. “And I just thought the way he responded was really good, and he hit the ball really well tonight. So I would say tonight was a, he passed the test tonight. Might not have been a plus plus, but b plus, you know?” With that, Loop might not be Tucker 2.0—but he’s making waves in Ravens camp already.