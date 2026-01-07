John Harbaugh Forced Ravens to Make Firing Announcement as 7 NFL Teams Call HC’s Agent, Per Insider

“Disappointment” or “Gratitude”? Even John Harbaugh is confused about how he should define his abrupt dismissal from the head coach position at the Baltimore Ravens. After being eliminated from playoff contention, the team’s management made an unexpected call, releasing him after 18 long years of service. But what exactly turned out to be the reason behind the split? The newly proposed theories from renowned analysts may surprise you.

According to Dianna Russini, “A key pressure point in the John Harbaugh dismissal, according to those familiar with today’s discussions, was his refusal to entertain any conversations about potentially moving on from offensive coordinator Todd Monken.”

The Ravens fired head coach John Harbaugh after the end of the 2025 NFL regular season in a decision announced on Tuesday. Harbaugh had been in charge of the team for 18 seasons, making him one of the longest-serving coaches in the league so far. He is also the most successful coach in Ravens history. Despite the strong record, the team chose to move on after a disappointing year. The move brings an end to one of the longest and most stable coaching eras in the NFL.

Reports from Cleveland.com also suggest that Todd Monken could return to the Cleveland Browns and run the offense on his own terms this time. Currently the offensive coordinator of the Baltimore Ravens, Monken has become the first known coaching candidate interviewed by Cleveland as the team looks to replace Kevin Stefanski. Monken previously spent one season with the Browns in 2019 under head coach Freddie Kitchens, who was fired after that year.

The Ravens finished the 2025 season with an 8–9 record and did not reach the playoffs. Their season ended with a 26–24 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers in a final game they needed to win. The Ravens also struggled in the playoffs, winning only three postseason games in eight years. This happened while star quarterback Lamar Jackson was on the roster. The team was expected to challenge for the Super Bowl, but instead ended with a losing season.

The update of his dismissal from the Ravens comes at a time when Harbaugh stands in heavy demand.

Which NFL teams are now interested in John Harbaugh?

Soon after his exit from the Baltimore Ravens, interest in John Harbaugh rapidly spread across leading teams. Within 45 minutes of the news breaking, Harbaugh’s agent confirmed that seven NFL teams had reached out to discuss potential opportunities. With only a limited number of head coaching jobs officially open, at least one team is believed to be considering replacing its current coach to try Harbaugh out. Here’s a list of some of them:

New York Giants – ESPN reports Harbaugh is expected to emerge as the leading candidate for the Giants’ vacancy.

Miami Dolphins – Mike McDaniel remains in place after a 7–10 season, but the team is exploring options.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers – Todd Bowles has won three straight division titles. However, his future is not fully settled.

Dallas Cowboys – Harbaugh could be a high-profile option for the Jerry Jones lead team

Cincinnati Bengals – A move from Zac Taylor would give Harbaugh a roster led by Joe Burrow.

Tennessee Titans, Atlanta Falcons, Las Vegas Raiders, Cleveland Browns, and Arizona Cardinals all have open searches.

John Harbaugh finished his Ravens career with a 180–113 record, won Super Bowl XLVII, earned NFL Coach of the Year honors in 2019, and holds the league record for road playoff wins. While the Ravens couldn’t secure a playoff berth in more than three out of the past eight seasons, it still remains to be seen if he regains the legendary levels under a different banner.