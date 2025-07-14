John Harbaugh Forced to Make Tough Choice as Ravens HC To Deal With Multiple Contract Woes

With training camp approaching, the Baltimore Ravens might want to make some moves to secure their roster. Their first priority was Derrick Henry, and it perhaps wasn’t too difficult for General Manager Eric DeCosta to secure the running back. Not only was the franchise eager, but Henry was also willing to sign with the Ravens. His two-year contract extension, which is worth $30 million, is official! Now, the front office may shift focus to the rest of the roster.

With the draft complete and major roster moves underway, this is quite an exciting time for teams. But there’s also some pressure on DeCosta as well as Ravens’ head coach John Harbaugh. While some franchises are rebuilding, teams like the Ravens have multiple extension candidates who need the sense of security in the team. The franchise still has multiple contracts that need to be finalized. And if we go by what The Flock Down host says, DeCosta and the front office must act quickly.

As we know, several Ravens are entering their contract year, and the team must secure them before they hit free agency. One of the top extension candidates includes 3x Pro Bowler Mark Andrews, who is (for now) the best Tight End on the roster. Most importantly, Ravens# 89 has a great partnership with Lamar Jackson. However, the concerns over his history of major injuries will be compounded by his unfortunate showing in their playoff exit.

Another extension candidate is Andrews’ competition, Isaiah Likely. The team has emphasized the importance of retaining Likely, who is entering his prime and playing at a high level. He has proved himself in Andrews’ absence. “It is important to get as many extensions as you can done right now so that they’re not even testing free agency. I know we’re going to lose some guys… The team definitely is going to look a little bit different next year. We have a lot of guys in contract years… I don’t think they’re going to resign Isaiah Likely and Mark Andrews to big contracts. So, definitely a lot of decisions to make,” the host played down their chances.

During the minicamp, both players performed impressively. Andrews was on the field for about 55% of the offensive snaps, while Likely saw action in 46% of the plays. While both are essential to the roster, it will ultimately depend on what the Ravens brass decide, perhaps based on the money.

There are other names on the roster still waiting for extension deals, such as Kyle Hamilton, Travis Jones, and Tyler Linderbaum. But there’s one player’s contract in particular that needs urgent attention from the team first to untangle the other knots.

What will the team decide for Lamar Jackson?

Earlier in March, Harbaugh explained that the team is interested in a contract extension with Jackson. Why are we talking about this? Because the team is yet to make any progress. It was back in 2023 when the 2x MVP quarterback created history by signing a five-year, $260 million extension deal with the team. He became the highest-paid player in the league.

But the picture is different today. Despite being runner-up in the MVP race last year, he is the 10th highest paid QB in the league now. He is yet to sign a fresh deal with the team, one that the Ravens desperately need to push through. As things stand, Jackson’s contract will cost the Ravens $74.5 million against the salary cap in 2026. A delay in resolving this contract will only cost the franchise more.

Even Harbaugh had a similar opinion, as he believes that the quarterback will become the highest-paid player again once his deal is done. That would mean the team would have to pay him over $60 million annually to match Dak Prescott’s value as the highest-paid player. But as a silver lining, they can structure it to reduce the cap hit, allowing them to retain more stars and extend their Super Bowl window.

“Jackson’s cap number rises to $74.5 million in 2026 and 2027, an untenable number for building a Super Bowl-caliber roster around the two-time MVP quarterback. Jackson isn’t going anywhere, but the Ravens need to work out a deal with him within the next nine months to give themselves some cap breathing room,” The Athletic’s Jeff Zrebiec said.

A reminder that Super Bowls aren’t just won on the field, there’s also a lot of intricate math involved behind the scenes.