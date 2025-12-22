John Harbaugh Gets Honest on Mark Andrews After Ravens TE’s Questionable Play Against Patriots

Essentials Inside The Story John Harbaugh addressed Mark Andrews after the late-second-quarter Patriots turnover sequence.

Mark Andrews’ illegal forward pass erased the Ravens' scoring chance before halftime.

Ravens’ Patriots loss reduced playoff odds entering Weeks 17 and 18.

Neither blowing a 10-point lead against the New England Patriots nor narrowing their playoff qualification chances surprised the Baltimore Ravens more than their own tight end, Mark Andrews. His play with 15 seconds left before halftime raised a lot of questions. Following the game, the Ravens HC, John Harbaugh, let out his thoughts on the play.

“Harbaugh said Mark Andrews was acting on instinct when he lateraled late in second quarter,” posted The Athletic’s Jeff Zrebiec on X, via The Athletic-Baltimore. “Said the play call wasn’t for a lateral.”

Different people have different opinions on the play, with Harbaugh believing it to be a lateral pass.

Lamar Jackson suffered from back pain and was taken out before the end of the first half. Tyler Huntley came as the substitute quarterback. The Ravens were driving on 1st-and-10. With just a few seconds left, Tyler threw the ball towards Mark Andrews, who stood near the 36-yard line. As he turned and went for a dash, DeMario Douglas held his legs, and as he was about to fall, he tried to pass the football to his right. It was an attempted “lateral” pass, but cornerback Carlton Davis III ultimately caught it.

Was it a lateral pass? Perhaps not, because the referees called it an illegal pass, as it was going forward. Also, the Patriots were penalized for roughing the passer.

A lateral pass, fumble, or penalty, there still seems to be confusion regarding what was going through Mark Andrews’ mind.

Amid John Harbaugh’s honest thoughts, the tight end’s actions baffled the NBC reporters.

Mike Tirico visibly showed shock at Mark Andrews’ play

Mike Tirico was one of the reporters who covered the Baltimore Ravens vs. the New England Patriots from M&T Bank Stadium. Everything was going smoothly for him and the other NBC reporters until Mark Andrews’ illegal pass.

“So, Tyler Huntley, at it, to Mark Andrews, middle of the field,” said Mike Tirico when narrating the incident.

His voice escalated as he said, “Andrews tried to pitch it back, and that should be a fumble.”

“It’s recovered by the Patriots. What is he doing!?” said the reporter as he seemed to be engulfed in surprise.

Not only Tirico, but the entire stadium was also shocked.

However, this is not the first time that he has done something outside the book.

During last season’s divisional round loss to the Buffalo Bills, Mark Andrews dropped a pretty straightforward pass.

With 1:33 minutes left before the game wraps up, the Ravens went for the 2-point conversion. Lamar Jackson threw to Andrews, who stood just a couple of yards from the end zone line. He was facing the ball but failed to catch it even though it was at his waist level. The score was 27-25 in favor of the Bills. Those two points would have tied the game. Unfortunately, that did not happen, and Lamar Jackson‘s hopes for his first ring were crushed.

This season too is following that same path. But there is still a chance left for them. The 7-8 Ravens need to win both their last games and hope that the Browns produce one of the upsets of the season by defeating the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 17.

Clinging to an 11% chance for playoff qualification, John Harbaugh and his team will be on the road against the Green Bay Packers in Week 17. If they win, the Steelers will await them in Week 18, or else the Ravens will have to fly back to Baltimore empty-handed. It will be interesting to see how things end up in Baltimore.