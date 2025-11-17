John Harbaugh Looks Past Grim Lamar Jackson Reality in Ravens’ Comeback Win

The Baltimore Ravens’ 23–16 win in Week 11 wasn’t easy. While the team managed to rally against the Cleveland Browns’ aggressive defense, it also shed light on some concerning flaws for the quarterback, Lamar Jackson. However, head coach John Harbaugh turned the focus to the brighter side of the game.

When asked about Browns’ defensive end Myles Garrett’s impressive performance, he went on to praise Jackson. However, he didn’t address the fact that the QB was sacked four times by Garrett.

“It starts with Lamar at quarterback, is you minimize their big plays because they’re going to make their plays,” he said during the press conference. “They’re going to get their sacks, they’re going to get their TFLs. You minimize them and don’t let them become really bad plays. Okay?

He praised the Ravens for their win against one of the most challenging Browns defenses.

Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA Cleveland Browns at Baltimore Ravens Jan 4, 2025 Baltimore, Maryland, USA Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson 8 makes a pass during the first quarter against the Cleveland Browns at M&T Bank Stadium. Baltimore M&T Bank Stadium Maryland USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xMitchxStringerx 20250104_tdc_ax1_0041

“And then you find a way to make plays to take advantage of when you get a crack and you get an opening because there’s vulnerabilities there. Lamar did that, and the guys did that. I think of the pass to Zay (wide receiver, Zay Flowers) down the field, Lamar scrambling for yards, and getting first downs, first down conversions, things like that. Getting us into field goal range and making sure we kept field goal range.”

After Jackson’s fourth sack, Garrett made history, becoming the first player since Arizona’s Chandler Jones in 2019 to record two games with at least four sacks in a single season. As for the Ravens, the numbers suggest their coach must do more to protect his quarterback.

Apart from the sacks, coach Harbaugh appeared satisfied with how the team handled the Browns’ defense, which has more than 25 sacks this season. Jackson managed to complete 14 of 25 passes for 193 yards but was sacked five times. Flowers caught three passes for 78 yards, while running back Derrick Henry rushed for 103 yards with one TD.

Meanwhile, the Browns got the help they needed from their own defense. Their pass rush put immense pressure on quarterback Dillon Gabriel in the first half, sacking him twice. After he left due to a concussion, QB Shedeur Sanders also felt the heat.

Now, apart from the defense, there was another Ravens player who made a major impact on the game.

How did Mark Andrews save the day for the Ravens?

The star of the game was tight end Mark Andrews.

At 4th-and-1 in the fourth quarter, it looked like Andrews was going for a “tush push” play. Instead, he ran a play called “Hurricane” and sprinted 35 yards for a touchdown. This was the game-winning score for the Ravens.

This is also the player’s first career touchdown on a 35-yard run, as he surpassed his previous career-long of 4 yards.

“It was a great call, and I think the guys just executed really well,” he said. “We’ve repped it a few times, so we had it down pat and ready to go, and like I said, I give credit to the guys up front. Once I saw the open edge and Pat kicking the guy out, I was just opening my stride and getting there.”

It seems he regained his spark with Jackson back on the roster. The quarterback also had rave reviews for the play. He was impressed after watching Andrews practice the play. The tight end has been in the chatter of trade rumors for a long time. The coach clarified that he has no plans to trade the player.

However, there were doubts about whether he could up his game and make an impact for the Ravens. It seems Andrews’ doubters won’t have any questions now.