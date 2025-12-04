John Harbaugh Loses Faith in Ravens Star After Announcing $39 Million News

Essentials Inside The Story Baltimore Ravens lock veteran TE on a multi-year deal

John Harbaugh prefers Mark Andrews over a young tight end

Andrews' contract clouds Isaiah Likely’s future as free agency nears

The Baltimore Ravens went through a long stretch trying to sort out their tight end situation. Just a few days ago, every tight end on the roster, including veteran Mark Andrews, was set to hit free agency at the end of this season. As we near the playoffs, it seems John Harbaugh and the Ravens have finally made their move for the future. Now, while a spot is locked for one, another young, promising talent appears to have missed his shot.

With head coach John Harbaugh placing his faith in Andrews, the Ravens just locked the veteran TE on a massive extension. But this could also limit the Ravens from spending more on their TEs and secure the 25-year-old Isaiah Likely on the roster. Now, what does this mean for Likely’s future?

“Isaiah Likely is set to become a free agent after this season, so this Mark Andrews’ extension indicates that Likely is probably going to be allowed to test the open market and find a new team in free agency,” Ari Meirov of The 33rd Team summed up Likely’s situation perfectly.

During the period when the Ravens kept all their tight ends on a waiting list, Likely was expected to receive an extension and secure his role as quarterback Lamar Jackson’s No. 1 tight end. This season, he has 18 receptions for 223 yards and zero touchdowns.

Earlier, ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler noted he could secure a deal with the team. He also added that the 2026 franchise tag for tight ends ($15.8 million) is relatively cheap. And that means the Ravens could use it on Likely. But now, it’s unlikely for the Ravens to make another major financial move.

However, the team could reconsider and look for ways to retain one of its most explosive young players. If he hits free agency, Likely will have the chance to explore offers elsewhere. Interestingly, it once seemed that the team would keep him through the 2026 season. One reason many believed he would get an extension first was Andrews’ situation.

The veteran tight end was one of the top names in trade rumors before the November 4 deadline. Many thought he might retire after this season or that the Ravens could trade him at the end of this season. The speculation grew as he struggled with inconsistencies when Jackson was sidelined due to hamstring issues.

Andrews averaged just 28.8 yards per game across his first eight outings. Although head coach John Harbaugh insisted the team had no plans to trade him, the rumors continued to make the rounds. But Andrews eventually silenced much of that talk with a strong performance.

Mark Andrews signed a deal worth $39.3 million with the Ravens

With Jackson’s return, Andrews rediscovered his spark. His 35-yard touchdown reception helped the Ravens secure a 23-16 win over the Cleveland Browns in Week 11. So it wasn’t surprising when the team offered a three-year extension worth $39.3 million to the veteran. According to Mike Garafolo, $26 million of that deal is guaranteed.

“We are excited and proud to announce a three-year contract extension with Mark Andrews. Mark is an all-time Raven – a top competitor and Pro Bowl tight end who is also a big part of our Baltimore community,” Baltimore general manager Eric DeCosta said in a statement.

Andrews has appeared in every game this season, recording 37 receptions for 332 yards. He also caught four passes for 47 yards in the Thanksgiving game against the Cincinnati Bengals. The Ravens will need that same energy and consistency over the next few seasons now that he’s locked in.