John Harbaugh Punishes Ravens Offense as QB Lamar Jackson Fails With Multiple Inceptions

Some practices end with a few tired players. This one ended with ejections, interceptions, and a Ravens head coach making a point loud enough for everyone to hear. The field turned into a mix of frustration and fierce competition, with mistakes stacking up. Every snap felt like it could spark something bigger. And when that “something bigger” did happen, John Harbaugh wasted no time showing he still has plenty of ways to get the team’s attention.

Keaton Mitchell and Wester gave fans something to cheer about in the preseason win over the Colts. Mitchell’s speed stood out every time he touched the ball, while Wester’s punt return touchdown felt like he was gliding past defenders. On the other side, Zach Orr’s defense stayed tough, forcing stops and even knocking Anthony Richardson out of the game after a hard sack from David Ojabo.

But the frustration hit early when the Ravens’ second offensive line committed three false starts in just four plays. John Harbaugh wasted no time pulling them from the field. As NFL reporter Giana Han posted on X: “John Harbaugh yanked the second offensive line after three false starts in four plays. When asked what happened to making them run laps like he did last year, he said he has a variety of false start punishments he can pull out. Up downs are one of the worst.” Message received, loud and clear.

Still, there have been plenty of bright spots in camp. Ryan Mink listed Mitchell, Walker, and veterans like Hopkins, Roquan Smith, and Alexander among the top five performers so far. Walker, who barely made an impact as a rookie, has been grabbing attention with strong plays, including a tough grab over cornerback Wiggins.

But not everything at camp has been serious. When Harbaugh switched from calm to coach-on-a-mission, it had the team straightening up faster than a two-minute drill. Young players are stepping up, and the coach is ready to get creative with discipline. The Ravens are making sure their preseason has just as much drama and energy as game day.

Lamar Jackson’s turnovers stir up Ravens camp drama

Turnovers were piled on as Lamar Jackson was picked off twice, first by Wiggins, then by Awuzie. Backup Cooper Rush didn’t escape either. NFL writer Jeff Zrebiec reported on X: “Wiggins and Awuzie have both intercepted Lamar Jackson today. Marquise Robinson picked off Cooper Rush.” But the real flashpoint came when Wiggins got in Keaton Goodson’s face, sparking a fight that led to both players being ejected. Harbaugh later reminded his team, “You don’t have to throw a punch to get thrown out in the game.”

Lamar Jackson still has the full confidence of Coach Harbaugh, who said it best: “Lamar Jackson can throw the football. He can throw it every kind of way… He’s as good as any passer that there’s ever been.” And honestly, the numbers back that up with over 40 touchdowns and a stellar passer rating last season. But practice isn’t a highlight reel. This summer, Lamar’s reps have been less than perfect, and the defense has been making plays on him more often than usual. The offseason magic hasn’t quite translated yet.

Even Ravens legend Qadry Ismail is watching closely, noting the offensive line’s struggles. “They’re just not dominating the way you would expect them to with all the game experience they have,” he said. That’s a big deal because Lamar’s game depends on solid protection upfront. Some throws have dazzled but others have slipped through. Like a catchable pass to Hopkins that hit the ground or a dart to Rashod. These little hiccups show there’s still work to do before the regular season kicks off.