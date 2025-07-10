John Harbaugh & Ravens Rapidly Losing Patience as Lamar Jackson Weapon Pays Price – Report

The Ravens are stuck in that purgatory where some might wanna be and the others would never want to be there. Too competitive to rebuild, too flawed to finish the job. Since Lamar Jackson’s 2019 MVP season, they’ve gone 4-7 in the postseason and have yet to return to the AFC Championship. John Harbaugh’s fresh three-year extension reflects stability. But it also raises the stakes. Baltimore is no longer a team that tolerates “potential.” It’s a team that’s laser-focused on chasing trophies now. And when you’re trying to leapfrog the Chiefs and Bengals, sentimentality isn’t part of the depth chart.

And Lamar’s quotes after losing to the Bills in the postseason sum it up. “I got to get over this. We’re right there. I’m tired of being right there. We need to punch our ticket.” So, if the Purple Pain’s listening to its guy, then they would not be pulling dead weights around in Baltimore anymore. Which brings us to David Ojabo. A second-round pick in 2022 who, so far, feels more like a ghost on the roster than a game-changer.

First, it was a pre-draft Achilles tear. Then, a partially torn ACL. Across three seasons, Ojabo has logged just 358 total snaps and four sacks. Numbers that barely move the needle for a team starving for pressure off the edge. Worse? He was a healthy scratch multiple times last season. Baltimore’s patience, once a badge of honor, is now running on fumes. And in a win-now locker room, dragging a project like Ojabo along might be more liability than luxury.

As Sports Illustrated’s Aaron Becker wrote, “He has all the tools to be successful at the next level as a once-projected top 15 pick. If Ojabo can finally stay healthy in 2025, it may just be enough to turn his NFL career around. The question is: will it be with the Ravens?” He’s fighting not for playing time, but for his roster spot. As The Athletic’s Jeff Zrebiec bluntly put it, “Ojabo very easily could be looking for a new team later this summer.”

The writing is on the wall in Baltimore’s suddenly crowded edge rusher room. Veterans Odafe Oweh and Kyle Van Noy provide proven production. Rookie Mike Green, coming off a 17-sack college season, represents the future. In this competitive environment, Ojabo’s potential no longer earns him the benefit of the doubt.

He’s entering the final year of his rookie deal. And the message from the organization is clear. Produce immediately or prepare to be replaced. That same cold-blooded calculus pushing Ojabo to the edge is now creeping into Lamar Jackson’s circle of trust too.

Ravens’ tight end crossroads: The Andrews vs. Likely dilemma

The Baltimore Ravens are staring down one of those franchise-altering decisions that keeps general managers up at night. They’ve got two legitimate starting tight ends in Mark Andrews and Isaiah Likely – a luxury most teams would kill for. But in today’s NFL, sometimes having too much talent at one position is its own kind of problem.

Andrews has been Lamar Jackson‘s security blanket since day one – the kind of player who turns broken plays into highlights like his electrifying 68-yard touchdown against the Titans in 2018 and always seems to come through when the stakes are highest. But here’s the uncomfortable truth no one in Baltimore wants to admit out loud: that magical connection might be entering its final chapters. At 29 years old and coming off an uneven season where he disappeared for stretches before rallying with 11 touchdowns (career high), Andrews finds himself in dangerous territory – too good to cut, too expensive to keep long-term.

Meanwhile, Isaiah Likely isn’t just knocking on the door anymore – he’s putting his shoulder through it. His 2024 breakout (42 catches, 477 yards, 6 TDs) wasn’t just promising – it was starter-quality production that happened to come from a “backup.” At 25 with fresher legs and a cheaper price tag (projected $14.5M vs. Andrews’ potential $18M+), he represents exactly the kind of value play the Ravens need to maximize their championship window.

This isn’t just about choosing between two players – it’s about choosing between two philosophies. Do the Ravens pay premium dollar for Andrews’ proven production and leadership? Or do they bet on Likely’s upside and use those savings to bolster other positions? There’s no right answer, only tough ones. Still, the idea of parting ways with either Mark Andrews or Isaiah Likely isn’t just a front office headache—it’s a cultural gamble. Lose the wrong guy, and it’s not just about missed routes or red-zone targets. It’s about ripple effects through a locker room which the team builds on continuity and trust.

But that’s where Baltimore finds itself—standing at the crossroads of legacy and logistics. One tight end is a proven heartbeat, the other a rising tide. Keeping both isn’t just unlikely—it’s unsustainable. And as this roster evolves, tough decisions won’t wait for nostalgia to catch up.