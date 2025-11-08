John Harbaugh Receives Major Defensive Blow Ahead of Game vs JJ McCarthy-Led Vikings

The Baltimore Ravens finally looked like themselves again these past couple of weeks, anchored by a defense that was starting to get healthy for the first time all year. But just as things seemed to settle, John Harbaugh’s group took another hit heading into Sunday’s crucial matchup against the Vikings.

The Ravens released their injury report on Friday, and cornerback Marlon Humphrey was listed on the report with a ‘finger’ injury. And against a JJ McCarthy-led Vikings offense, losing Humphrey could be a major blow. We’re never seeing a Ravens roster at full-strength, are we?

There is some good news, though: Humphrey was a full participant in Friday’s practice. The Ravens didn’t give him a game designation, which technically means he’s expected to play. Still, for a fan base that’s been burned by last-minute surprises before, that small detail doesn’t exactly ease the nerves.

For the second week in a row, Baltimore hasn’t listed any players with an injury status before the game. That’s unusual, especially since they used to share very detailed reports earlier in the season.

But anyway, factoring in everything, Humphrey should be out there Sunday. He briefly headed to the blue medical tent in the first quarter of last week’s win over Miami but returned on the next defensive series and finished the game.

He’s appeared in all but one contest this season, totaling 23 tackles (20 solo) and a pair of pass breakups. The Ravens are still without defensive tackle Justin Madubuike, who’s done for the year with a neck injury, and they’re managing a string of other issues with Broderick and Ar’Darius Washington’s Achilles and Tavius Robinson’s foot. Every defensive piece is pivotal.

The Ravens’ success this season depends on their fitness, just like linebacker Roquan Smith pointed out. “A healthy team is a good team, and your best ability is your availability, as they always say. So, it’s about just continuing with that and just going out and being ourselves throughout the week and echoing that into the weekend on Sunday.”

The Ravens will need every bit of that defensive depth going up against JJ McCarthy, and HC John Harbaugh made that clear.

John Harbaugh’s high praise for JJ McCarthy

It’s already been quite a year for JJ McCarthy. After spending his entire rookie season on the sidelines, the young quarterback’s second year started just as rocky, with an ankle injury in Week 2 that kept him out for seven games. But he took those setbacks head-on as he returned last week with two touchdowns while rushing for another as he led Minnesota to a surprise win over the Lions.

And John Harbaugh expressed how much of a fighter McCarthy is.

“You know, the biggest thing about JJ that I’ve watched over the years is the guy’s a fighter. You know, he’s just a real fighter. You know, he’s a he’s a he’s a never say die guy. You know, he never says die within a play. He never says die within a series. Never says die within a game,” Harbaugh said.

“Never says die within a season or within his career if you look at it, you know, at Michigan,” he added. Fair enough, he’s opened up about how he battled ADHD in Michigan, worked out an intensive 7 AM to 7 PM schedule that led to him adopting medication and mental skills to bounce back.

After all those setbacks, he’s a starting quarterback in just his second year for an NFL team. That’s a fighter, right there. Sunday’s meeting with Baltimore will be just his fourth career start, and it comes against a two-time MVP in Lamar Jackson. Arguably, the biggest game of his career.