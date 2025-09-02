John Harbaugh Refuses to Answer Burning Questions After Ravens Veteran Called Out Locker Room

The Baltimore Ravens kicked off their Week 1 grind on Labor Day, officially locking in on Sunday night’s prime-time clash in Buffalo. But if you’re looking for injury updates straight from John Harbaugh, don’t hold your breath. The head coach made it clear this season won’t be about spilling details early. Instead, he’s letting practices play out and will lean on the Friday injury report to tell the story before each game.

And Harbaugh doubled down when pressed for updates. “In terms of just injury updates, probably not going to get much out of me at this point, unless it’s an obvious one or unless we know if a guy’s going to play or if he’s not going to play. So, you might get a little more on Friday, just because you’ll know who hasn’t practiced. If they haven’t practiced, they’re unlikely to play, unless they’ve been playing all the way up to that point, then maybe they’ll play.” When reporters circled back to tight end Isaiah Likely, Harbaugh didn’t budge either. “That’s probably one I’m not going to share.”

Meanwhile, Likely’s situation is growing harder to ignore. The second-year tight end hasn’t touched the field since late July after breaking a bone in his foot and undergoing surgery. He remained unavailable since those early training camp days, and while September looks realistic for his return, Week 1 seems like a long shot.

On top of that, the Ravens are juggling more injury clouds. Fullback Pat Ricard missed Monday’s session, but the real concern is veteran corner Jaire Alexander. Since August 9, the team has not seen the Pro Bowler, and he continues to manage knee concerns from his days in Green Bay. With just 14 games played over the last two seasons, Alexander’s durability remains a talking point inside the Flock.

Still, Harbaugh made it clear what needs to happen if Alexander’s going to suit up against Josh Allen’s Bills. “I need [Jaire Alexander] practicing this week. That would be the key, so we’ll see where he’s at on Wednesday.” Baltimore signed him to anchor a shaky secondary, and his presence against one of the league’s most dangerous quarterbacks could tilt the opener. But there is some criticism too.

John Harbaugh remains motivated despite criticism

The Ravens’ defensive line knows it has a point to prove. As Giana Han shared from camp, Broderick Washington admitted he “didn’t like how the D-line performed” earlier, calling it uncharacteristic. According to Baltimore Banner reporter Giana Han, Nnamdi Madubuike explained that the group has been studying tape to sharpen up. He explained they know how to make running backs uncomfortable, because “they tend to make uncharacteristic moves if so.”

At the same time, John Harbaugh has kept his eyes forward. When asked if the Ravens were preparing for the Bills with last year’s 27-25 loss in mind, he didn’t shy away. He noted they’ve been studying both that game and preseason film, admitting the hunger to avenge that playoff exit is real. “Everything kind of motivates you, that’s probably true for any kind of circumstance,” Harbaugh said. “You’re certainly motivated by disappointment, and that’s something that motivates us.” It was the kind of candid reminder that setbacks still fuel this locker room.

Meanwhile, that playoff loss still stings because of the mistakes. Buffalo thrived on miscues, like Lamar Jackson’s costly fumble and another from tight end Mark Andrews. Even after a late touchdown gave them a shot, Andrews couldn’t haul in the two-point conversion, watching the pass bounce off his hands and hit the turf. For a team that prides itself on execution, those moments remain sharp in memory.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Finally, Harbaugh stressed the value of revisiting that film instead of burying it. “We have to understand how the game went, how they played us, what the schemes were,” he said. For Baltimore, the lesson is clear: carry the motivation but refine the execution.