John Harbaugh Rejected Veteran’s Request Before Injury Forced Former Ravens LB to Retire

Ravens fans remember the Week 17 game of the 2018 season like it was yesterday. It was fourth down, and Baker Mayfield dropped back. CJ Mosley jumped the route and picked it off, locking up the AFC North. M&T went wild. Classic Mosley. All heart, clutch, and fearless. A total Raven. Fans never let that moment go. But it kind of feels like John Harbaugh did.

On July 18, 2025, CJ Mosley officially called it a career. On his birthday. He broke the news in a thoughtful, laid-back sit-down with CBS. Just a birthday, a message, and the quiet end of a career that deserved a bigger send-off. Mosley wore purple and black for five seasons, and it sounds like he wanted to wear it one last time. But Harbaugh? He didn’t bite.

In a recent interview, Mosley revealed that he reached out to the Ravens this offseason with one hope in mind: “It was my only choice. It was the only team I talked to… would’ve been a great fairytale ending.” But John Harbaugh and the Ravens didn’t make the call. No one signed off on that one-last-ride kind of deal.

Mosley made his presence felt the moment he hit the field in Baltimore. Drafted 17th overall in 2014, he became the cornerstone of the defense for five straight seasons. Nearly 600 tackles, nine picks, six forced fumbles, and a couple of defensive scores. Four Pro Bowls and a second-team All-Pro later, he was everything you’d want in a Raven. So why didn’t John Harbaugh sign up for it?

First, the injury concerns. In 2024, Mosley suited up just four times for the Jets, sidelined by lingering toe and neck injuries. In March? Released. The sad part? The Ravens were interested, too. But Mosley failed the medical tests because of that neck injury. That is when the door was officially closed on a return.

Second, the Ravens have clearly shifted toward youth at linebacker. Roquan Smith has the middle locked down, and guys like Trenton Simpson (now in year 3) and rookie Teddye Buchanan are being groomed to take on bigger roles. Bringing back Mosley, as much as fans might’ve loved it, would’ve shaken up a group Baltimore is trying to grow from scratch. So why did Mosley call it a career instead of waiting for another team?

What ended it all for Mosley

For CJ Mosley, walking away from football wasn’t because he fell out of love with football. His body just couldn’t keep up. The injury that ended it all came out of nowhere. During warmups late in the 2024 season, Mosley felt his neck seize up. No contact, nothing.

He couldn’t turn his head. Couldn’t scan the field. Couldn’t even pick up his newborn daughter without wincing. That moment hit hard. “That was when I knew something wasn’t right,” Mosley told CBS Baltimore when he announced his retirement on July 18.

Honestly? It’s been going on since 2019. He played just two games that first season because of a groin injury, then sat out 2020 due to COVID concerns. He bounced back in 2021 and 2022 (150+ back-to-back tackles seasons). In 2023? A nagging toe injury slowed him down. And then came the neck injury, which was the final nail in the coffin.

So why didn’t he wait for another team? Because there was no ‘other’ team for him. Mosley told CBS that the Ravens were the only team he reached out to in the offseason. He sent them his medicals. He was transparent. So when they didn’t respond? He had no choice but to retire.

For a guy who left it all on the field, Mosley didn’t retire because the fire went out. He retired because he finally listened to what his body had been trying to say for years. It wasn’t about giving up. It was about knowing when it was time.