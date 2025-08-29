John Harbaugh’s Praise Puts More Pressure on Lamar Jackson’s Backup After Ravens HC Signed Browns Reject

When you ask a football fan about the highest-pressure job in the world, one thing comes to their mind. A QB job in a stacked roster. And which roster is more stacked than the Ravens‘ this season? So yes, Tyler Huntley‘s new stage is a challenge he might’ve never encountered. And John Harbaugh‘s words just elevated that pressure to a different level.

“I’ve been watching his games on tape. You see the growth. He looks really good. And it makes our team stronger to have him,” he said. Making a team stronger with Lamar as QB1 and Cooper Rush behind him? That’s some big praise. And equally big expectations.

And despite all the setbacks, he’s got the resume. Across spot starts and mid-game relief, he’s 307-of-475 passing (64.6%) for 2,786 yards, with 11 touchdowns, 10 picks, plus another 644 yards and five scores on the ground. Sure, not extraordinary production, but it is evidence that he can extend drives, punish soft coverage, and survive when the pocket breaks. That’s what Harbaugh is seeing on tape.

John also brought in the road that Tyler encountered. “It’s been a hard road for Tyler, but that’s how you grow. The scars are stronger than other parts of the bone. And he’s had his bones broken,” he said. And yes, it’s been a rocky one. Undrafted out of Utah, he’s made a living out of refusing the easy exit. Practice squads turned into call-ups, call-ups into surprise starts, and even a Pro Bowl alternate nod in 2022.

This summer was another reminder of how thin the margins are: Cleveland grabbed him in August, then cut him loose at the deadline. Baltimore didn’t wait long, pulling him right back into their building on the practice squad. He’s 27 now, and he’s got yet another opportunity to make something happen.

The best part? He’s been here before. He was here from 2020-23, and even earned a Pro Bowl nod in 2023. Back at the Dolphins last year, it was his first time playing for a franchise that was not the Ravens. The Browns ended up signing him when Kenny Pickett and Dillon Gabriel both suffered a similar hamstring injury, and cut him just 19 days later. But he might be back where he has always belonged. And this might be his only chance to make something out of it.

How realistic is a QB2 down the road for Tyler Huntley?

This is ideal for Ravens. They’ve got quality QB1 and 2, and now they’ve gone and added a Pro Bowler as third-string. That’s as good as roster planning gets. But let’s look at this from Tyler’s perspective. Is a QB2 role even a distant possibility?

Look, Cooper Rush is locked in as number two, as he should. The Ravens gave him a two-year deal worth about $6.2 million with incentives, real money for a veteran who’s built his career on steadiness in the bullpen. For Huntley, he’ll have to flat-out outplay a guy the front office already paid to be the safety net. And calling that unlikely would be an understatement.

USA Today via Reuters Nov 21, 2021; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Baltimore Ravens quarterback Tyler Huntley (2) throws a pass during second half against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Wierzbicki-USA TODAY Sports

It’s gonna take a Cooper Rush injury or a version of John Harbaugh that is willing to gamble big time. Harbaugh’s public praise has already set the bar; every shaky Rush rep will invite questions about why Huntley isn’t getting a bigger slice. He’s got exactly what he needs right now: John Harbaugh’s token of trust.

So the road to a QB2 spot is long and winding, almost impossible on a roster as stacked as the Ravens.’ But as long as he produces exactly what Harbaugh expects of him in the little opportunities he gets, that’s a step forward. Because with his resume and ability, this is a guy who deserves to have a number two spot. At Ravens or outside of it.