John Harbaugh Set to Cut Ties With $4M Veteran as Ravens GM’s Trade Plans Revealed

It’s been 12 long years since the Baltimore Ravens lifted a title. And right now, the drought feels heavier than ever.

And it seems the Ravens’ $4 million experiment hasn’t paid off. Yes, we are talking about Jaire Alexander. When Alexander landed in Baltimore, the talk around the flock was that he’d rediscover his All-Pro form. Instead, the veteran corner has barely cracked the lineup. And now, whispers around the facility are growing louder. The Athletics’ beat reporter, Jeff Zrebiec, summed it up best.

“Yeah, I think we’re getting close to a tipping point with Alexander. And to be clear, I’m not suggesting, nor have I heard, that he’s being divisive or forcing the issue behind the scenes,” he wrote. He also added, “How long will he be OK with having no obvious role on defense? From a Ravens perspective, how long can they afford to carry a veteran corner who doesn’t play special teams and isn’t getting on the field defensively?”

As per Pro Football Focus, his 36.9 grade, ranking 165th out of 171 corners, is brutal. Especially for someone who once drew All-Pro buzz in Green Bay. That’s a hard fall for a player once feared in coverage. Opposing quarterbacks have targeted Alexander five times this season, and completed all five for 116 yards.

Currently, Alexander is on a one-year, $4 million deal that could climb to $6 million with incentives. So, to move on from him won’t cost much, and the team is already looking at replacements.

As Zrebiec noted, “They know general manager Eric DeCosta is working hard to bring in outside help, and there likely will be personnel changes made over the next 10 days.” Still, the problems go beyond one name.

Six Ravens defenders have already given up 100+ yards and a touchdown in coverage, most in the league. That’s not the standard the flock is used to. As a result, John Harbaugh is in a tough spot.

Patience with John Harbaugh is running out

The Ravens entered the 2025 season with big expectations. Especially after John Harbaugh promised to bring them back to contender status. But six weeks in, that vision looks like smoke. After Sunday’s flat 17-3 loss to the Los Angeles Rams, the Ravens have dropped to 1-5, their worst start in over a decade.

At first, there were glimmers of hope.

Week 2 against the Cleveland Browns looked like a turning point, a complete performance that briefly calmed the noise. But that didn’t last. Four straight losses later, the frustration inside the Ravens’ locker room is visible.

The defense, once Baltimore’s trademark, is leaking points, giving up over 37 per game during this stretch. And without Lamar Jackson, the offense has looked toothless.

Harbaugh’s overall record still commands respect at 173-109 (0.613). But even legacy has limits. The tension finally spilled over at M&T Bank Stadium last Sunday. After Tyler Higbee’s touchdown put the Rams up 17-3, “Fire Harbaugh” chants broke out across the stands. It was the sound of a fanbase losing faith.

Now, the only thing standing between Harbaugh and a full-blown disaster is Lamar Jackson’s return.

The quarterback, before his injury, had racked up 869 yards and 10 touchdowns with a 73.3 QB rating, per ESPN. So maybe there’s still a spark left. But time is ticking in Baltimore. The flock wants results, not promises. And right now, patience is a luxury Harbaugh doesn’t have.