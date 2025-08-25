John Harbaugh to Cut Ties With QB After Ravens HC Gave Green Light to Lamar Jackson

John Harbaugh has been here before, staring down a decision he doesn’t really want to make but knows is necessary. The Ravens are only carrying two quarterbacks, Lamar Jackson and Cooper Rush, which leaves Devin Leary on the outside looking in. Jackson is the 2X MVP and their starter for the season. So, for a sixth-round pick who was drafted just a year ago, that’s a tough pill.

The reality is simple: keeping three quarterbacks is a luxury this roster can’t afford. And Leary didn’t exactly bang the table with his play. He flashed at times, looked sharper in practices than under the lights, but when the reps came in August, the consistency wasn’t there. A couple of stat lines tell the story. Against the Colts, he was 3 of 12 for 43 yards and an interception. Against the Cowboys, steadier but still limited, 5 of 10 for 53 yards. Then came Washington, his best showing by far, 17 of 23, efficient, accurate, poised. But even that 73.9% completion rate was paired with an offense that barely moved the ball downfield.

Compare that with Rush. One game he’s rough (20 of 30, 198 yards, one touchdown, two picks), the next he’s clean and precise (5 for 5, 59 yards). He doesn’t need to be spectacular; he just needs to be trustworthy. That’s exactly why he made the cut. Per reporter Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletics, “Leary didn’t play well enough to force the issue. He was better in practices than games. He did show some improvements from his rookie season, but the overall body of work didn’t add up to a compelling roster case.”

In the 2025 preseason, he completed 25 of 45 attempts for 167 yards, with no TDs and 1 INT. Leary’s story is not yet over, of course. He’s been here before, cut last August, re-signed to the practice squad a day later, then brought back on a futures deal in January. Baltimore likes him, just not enough right now. The question becomes whether they’ll stash him on the practice squad again or decide it’s time to turn the page.

It’s the cold math of roster construction. Harbaugh may respect the kid’s grind and appreciate his progress from NC State to Kentucky to Baltimore. But respect doesn’t earn a roster spot. Production does. And in this league, that line between still developing and just not good enough is razor thin.

For Leary, the Ravens’ call is blunt but fair. Two quarterbacks are in, and he isn’t one of them. The only debate left is whether they see enough upside to keep the door cracked on the practice squad or whether Harbaugh is finally ready to cut ties for good.

John Harbaugh confident about Lamar Jackson

The Ravens’ season opener couldn’t be set on a bigger stage, Sunday night, prime time, Buffalo under the lights. Two teams with Super Bowl aspirations, two fan bases that believe this is finally their year. That’s the kind of game where you want your MVP quarterback in rhythm, not sitting out with a nagging foot issue. So when Lamar Jackson popped up on the injury sheet last week after getting stepped on in practice, the whispers started. Nothing major, but enough to spark a little unease. He missed Thursday’s session, and suddenly the question was floating around: Is this going to linger?

John Harbaugh put an end to that speculation. After Saturday’s preseason finale, the Ravens’ head coach couldn’t have been more direct: Jackson is good to go. “Yes, absolutely,” the HC said when asked if his QB will be back on the field Monday. Then, with that familiar Harbaugh wink of confidence, he added, “Unless he doesn’t want to. He is Lamar.”

That’s the tone around Baltimore right now. Confidence, bordering on swagger. Jackson is set to return with two full weeks of practice before the Bills matchup, plenty of time to fine-tune the offense. And this isn’t just about his availability, it’s about the message it sends. The Ravens are walking into one of the toughest environments in football with their guy ready, healthy, and already carrying that quiet edge Harbaugh loves to lean on.

Opener in Buffalo. Lamar is at the controls. The Ravens didn’t just dodge a bullet here; they’ve got the green light to roll into Week 1 with no excuses.