John Harbaugh Turns Ravens Fans Away as Lamar Jackson Struggles at Training Camp

Thunderstorms were indeed forecasted for the Baltimore area, and the team cited safety concerns. But behind the scenes, inside the facility, tension had been quietly building, not only from the skies but also from the field. The gates at the Under Armour Performance Center were supposed to open early, and lines of Ravens fans, some with VIP training camp passes and others simply seeking a glimpse of their AFC title-contending team, were ready to fill the stands. But just hours before the Baltimore Ravens were set to host another open practice, a message went out on social media that changed the tone of the day entirely.

The official explanation from the Ravens’ head coach, John Harbaugh, and the team’s communications was simple: safety first. Given the intense heat index earlier in the week and potential lightning strikes in the forecast, the move made logistical sense. No coach wants to risk injuries or liability during a fan-filled practice. The message hit hard. For fans already en route, it was a frustrating turn. For others, it sparked curiosity. Was it really just the weather?

Harbaugh’s decision also came just after a week of mounting internal frustration, not just among players, but coaches, too. Miscommunications. Mental mistakes. Red-zone collapses. Five false starts. A botched shotgun snap. It wasn’t just an off day; it was emblematic of a unit not yet firing on all cylinders. In a post on X, the team announced, “Due to impending inclement weather, fans will not be permitted to enter the Under Armour Performance Center to watch practice today. Fans with passes for today’s Training Camp practice will receive communication via email.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Now, with fans shut out and the franchise quarterback’s rhythm under the microscope, Baltimore’s camp carries a strange weight. The thunder outside mirrored the tension within: Harbaugh had no choice but to close the doors. And underneath the coach’s controlled tone, dissatisfaction with the offense was tangible.

Poll of the day Poll 1 of 5 AD

But as fans were turned away at the gates, what they weren’t allowed to witness may have been even more unsettling than the forecast: a franchise quarterback struggling to find his rhythm at the heart of an offense under construction.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Lamar Jackson struggles as the Baltimore Ravens’ offence and coach John Harbaugh pay

Lamar Jackson, the Ravens’ former MVP and offensive cornerstone, has faced growing scrutiny in recent days as training camp reports reveal breakdowns in timing, red-zone execution, and overall command, hinting at deeper concerns beneath Baltimore’s calm exterior. According to ESPN, Baltimore’s first-team offense has been plagued by mental errors, penalties, and poor red-zone efficiency in recent practices. On 30th July, the Ravens’ QB and the offense had a slow start as they were flagged for five false penalties while Jackson had a shotgun snap sail over his head.

It wasn’t an isolated session. Reports say the Ravens failed to score on six of their last eight red-zone drives. “You’re seeing guys press a bit… that’s normal. But we’ve got to cut the penalties and stay on schedule. Lamar’s locked in,” said offensive coordinator Todd Monken, downplaying the concern. And injuries haven’t helped. Key target Isaiah Likely is out 4–6 weeks with a fractured foot that will require surgery. Zay Flowers has been managing an ankle issue. These setbacks have limited Jackson’s options and chemistry reps at a crucial time.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Jackson could only give a small glimpse of his dual-threat ability in the camp as he made a 75-yard dash along the sideline for a touchdown, as a new debate arose from that attempt. Questions arose whether Jackson would have scored if the defense had been allowed to hit Jackson in training camp. To which the Ravens coach, John Harbaugh, said, “We do protect Lamar. But I wanted them to get a little closer, at least make it legitimate that he thinks you had a chance to get him.” Even the outside linebacker Odafe Oweh was asked whether the defense could have stopped Jackson on that play. He said, “I mean, I’m just saying coach [Harbaugh] is telling us to stay away from him.”

What began as a routine weather-related closure has quickly become symbolic of deeper issues facing the Ravens. John Harbaugh’s decision to shut out fans may have shielded them from lightning, but it also kept eyes off an offense struggling under pressure. The defense is ahead, the offense is behind, and the Ravens’ hopes now rest on whether Jackson and his receivers can build chemistry quickly, before the skies clear and the season storms in.