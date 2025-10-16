John Harbaugh’s Coaching Faces Mounting Pressure as Ravens HC Gets Firing Update

Now and then, someone from the Ravens‘ flock goes back and watches the Super Bowl Bowl LXVII celebrations at M&T Bank Stadium. Head coach John Harbaugh‘s famous chants of “What’s our name?” still echo in the streets of Baltimore. But 13 years later, the air has changed. Particularly after the 1-5 start to the 2025 season.

There are 2 factions in the Ravens’ flock. One thinks that the coach has done enough to get a long run. But another thinks that they need someone new to change their course. And they aren’t wrong either. Don’t mistake it for blame shifting. Under Harbaugh, the Ravens have qualified for the playoffs 12 out of 17 seasons. But there are some major flaws, too.

They qualified for the Super Bowl in only one of those 12 seasons and won it. But this year, John Harbaugh couldn’t lift his team on many occasions. In their season opener against the Buffalo Bills, they had a 15-point difference with 11 minutes and 42 seconds remaining in the game. Yet, the Bills outpaced them and won the game 41-40.

Later, Lamar Jackson injured his hamstring in the Week 4 game against the Chiefs, which they lost 37-20. That’s when even the coach ran out of ideas. Not only the injuries, but important players like RB Derrick Henry are struggling to get in form. Henry was confident of having a good run this year and even bet 2k yards to feature in an Adam Sandler movie. But with 3 fumbles, his confidence has dropped.

Playing with backup QB Cooper Rush, they lost the Week 5 game by 44-10 to the Texans. The Ravens held off the LA Rams, but lost in the end by 17-3. But it gave a reality check to John Harbaugh as well.

Fans call for John Harbaugh’s firing

Fans chanted “Fire Harbaugh” as the week 6 game ended. It was humiliating as the Ravens failed to score a touchdown. It’s their worst start since 2015. And this happened after week 5 as well.

The owner, Steve Bisciotti, attended the opening of the Baltimore Ravens Boys and Girls Club, a youth facility and donated $20 million with the Ravens. But fans requested him to make John Harbaugh donate his entire salary. It was a dig aimed at the coach and relaying the message that they now want a fresh face.

The results this year have been the opposite of what the owner, Steve Bisciotti, had hoped for during the annual league meeting. He cleared his expectations of lifting another Super Bowl to John Harbaugh and everyone in the league. “I want to win now. I want to win with these guys,” the owner said back in April this year.

But even after a 1-5 start, the owner might not fire the head coach, as the Ravens have a much better chance of making it to the playoffs with Harbaugh taking care of the team. In 2018, the thought crossed Bisciotti’s mind, but he took no action. Now, the Ravens have an uphill task of getting at least 9 more wins as the Steelers are sitting atop the AFC North with a 4-1 record.

The only hope fans have is the return of Lamar Jackson. Smiley Face has saved them on plenty of occasions before. The head coach has made it clear that he will return after the bye week in the week 8 game against the Chicago Bears. Is this another year where he lifts the coach, the team and the Ravens flock? Stay connected as we will keep bringing the latest stories for you.