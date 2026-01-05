John Harbaugh’s Feelings Clear on Ravens’ Future as Firing Calls Mount Against HC

The Baltimore Ravens lost arguably the most important game of their rivalry with the Pittsburgh Steelers. As they were eliminated from the playoffs, head coach John Harbaugh was also under pressure. However, he still sees a future with the franchise.

“Yeah, I love these guys,” Harbaugh said in his post-game conference.

However, the Ravens will also need to consider their moves carefully, as Harbaugh has the most wins of any franchise head coach. There has been no indication from the owner, Steve Bisciotti, that he will be fired. Yet, Lamar Jackson stunned everyone by choosing to stay quiet over Harbaugh’s extension.

When the reporter asked if he wanted to see the head coach continue at the franchise, the signal caller said he was still in shock at the loss and would talk about it later.

“I’m so caught up in what just happened tonight. I can’t focus on that right now,” Jackson said.

The pressure was evident throughout the matchup, but reached its peak in the final minute. Steelers kicker Chris Boswell hasn’t missed an extra point attempt since the Week 15 game of the 2023 season against the Indianapolis Colts. But he missed today. The Ravens kicker, Tyler Loop, also had a similar story. The sixth-round pick (185th overall) has missed only three field goals in his rookie season. All of them were in the 50+ range. But his kick also went sideways off the right upright.

One fan argued that they could have pushed for another play and passed the ball downfield instead of relying on a rookie kicker under extreme pressure.

