John Harbaugh’s OC Puts 31 NFL Franchises on Notice After Unveiling Ravens’ Past Mistakes

The Ravens offense under John Harbaugh has gone from gritty to explosive over the last two seasons. The architect? Todd Monken. Now, as Monken enters his third year in Baltimore, Harbaugh knows what’s coming next. “I really am excited about 3.0, that iteration of this offense going forward,” Harbaugh said recently. And if you thought last year’s version was dangerous, this one’s got warning signs written all over it—for every other team in the league.

Naturally, the numbers back that up. Kyle Soppe from Pro Football & Sports Network just dropped his latest offensive rankings for the 2025 season, and Baltimore landed second—only trailing the Motor City’s Lions. “What the Ravens did in the second year under Todd Monken gets brushed aside a bit due to what the Lions accomplished and Baltimore’s lack of postseason success,” Soppe explained. He also noted that the Ravens posted the sixth-best season on file and jumped 12.9 points from 2023. And Monken isn’t looking to coast.

During a recent press conference, he lit a fire under every rival OC. “This will be our third year together. Every year you’re together with somebody, a group of people, I think the relationship grows… Not only individually, as a person, but when it comes to game planning,” he said. He made it clear—those deeper connections have allowed Baltimore to really dive into what needs to improve, without tiptoeing around weaknesses.

Building on that, Monken got real about what last season lacked. He didn’t sugarcoat it either. While the team has the firepower, efficiency hasn’t always matched it—especially in critical moments. So what’s the fix? According to Monken, it starts with keeping the core intact. “Our guys are still playing at a really high level. So it’s exciting,” he emphasized. And with many key names re-signed, there’s no excuse not to aim higher.

Of-course his might be the most stacked offense Harbaugh has ever had. Derrick Henry and Justice Hill make up a bruising backfield. Zay Flowers, Rashod Bateman, and DeAndre Hopkins are a nightmare for secondaries. And with Mark Andrews, Isaiah Likely, and Charlie Kolar at tight end? It’s a buffet for Lamar Jackson.

But that doesn’t mean everything’s been roses. Pre-snap penalties haunted Baltimore last year, and Monken isn’t brushing that aside. “That just happens to be one of them that we will continue to fight our rear ends off to be elite at it,” he admitted. Beyond the flags, he pointed to finer details in the passing and run game that need polish before Week 1.

Last season, the Ravens led the league in total yardage (424.9 YPG) and were third in points scored (30.5 PPG). That’s elite by any standard. Still, Harbaugh’s OC knows the job isn’t done.

How will Monken maximize John Harbaugh’s offensive arsenal?

To begin with, the Flock leaned into their tight end-heavy sets last year—and it paid off big time. Baltimore ran “12” personnel (one back, two tight ends) more than almost any team in the last two decades. The result? A staggering +96.52 EPA, the highest in that time span. With all three tight ends back—Mark Andrews, Isaiah Likely, Charlie Kolar—plus fullback Patrick Ricard, John Harbaugh’s offense still has that lethal blend of power and disguise. They can smash defenses on the ground or throw over them from the same look. No easy tells for opponents.

However, things could shift with DeAndre Hopkins now in the building. The league leaned heavily on “11” personnel (three receivers) last season, but the Ravens used it just 30.1% of the time—the lowest in the NFL. That could change fast. Hopkins brings elite contested-catch ability, and as analysts point out, he “could open up more sideline back-shoulder throws that are very difficult for cornerbacks to defend.”

Still, that raises another question—what happens to Zay Flowers or Rashod Bateman? They’re both electric. Does Monken lean more into “11” now, or rotate heavily? And beyond them, there’s untapped talent waiting.

Take Keaton Mitchell—back to full speed after last year’s knee injury. Mitchell has looked as fast as ever during summer practices thus far. And let’s not forget Derrick Henry and Justice Hill, who combined for 367 touches in 2024. Getting Mitchell his share is a challenge, but a good one.

Lastly, keep an eye on Devontez Walker. He turned heads at OTAs, though reps may be limited behind the WR trio. With John Harbaugh and Todd Monken harboring one of the NFL’s most loaded offenses, is this the year? Have your say in the comments below!