John Harbaugh’s OC Leaves No Excuses for Lamar Jackson as Ravens QB Excused From Training Camp

“I’m tired of seeing Lamar, Zay, and everybody running everywhere,” Ravens cornerback Jaire Alexander said. And his confusion is understandable. He’s eager to face new opponents who can challenge him in different ways and break the routine for him. So, this is why the Ravens are thrilled to face the Indianapolis Colts for joint practice after a long time. As star QB Lamar Jackson is set to miss the action on Thursday, the Ravens are ready with their starters for the game. But that doesn’t mean Jackson isn’t suited up for Week 1. After he missed his usual rhythm of offense in the camp, coach John Harbaugh is not leaving any chance to help the quarterback.

As per a post by Nikhil Mehta, the team might also be interested in offering a tough offense. And as said, the newest strategy used by John Harbaugh and Ravens’ OC Todd Monken could be such as using Three Wide Receiver Sets.

“Todd Monken said that adding DeAndre Hopkins may lead to more 3-WR formations, but said that he also sees TE Charlie Kolar as a starter and anticipates using more two-RB ‘pony’ sets as well. That’s the kind of variability Monken wants out of the offense,” he said.

Is he right? Here is something that might help the situation with the players. With DeAndre Hopkins joining Zay Flowers and Rashod Bateman, the Ravens suddenly have a loaded receiver room. And with tight end Isaiah Likely sidelined by a foot injury, it wouldn’t be surprising to see Baltimore lean more on three-receiver sets this season.

That would mark a shift from last year, when they used that formation just a few times, roughly the same as their two-tight end sets. This is to make the offense look even more difficult and unpredictable. Whether the Ravens will be successful or not remains the same. The numbers from 2024 show the Ravens were more efficient in “12” personnel, with a 55% success rate compared to just 43% in three-wide looks. With a proven playmaker now on the outside, Baltimore may be more willing to spread the field and bet on their wideouts in 2025.

With this, the Ravens could shift toward more three-wide receiver sets in 2025. On the other hand, Jackson will be absent from Monday’s practice for a pre-planned personal matter as per NBC. Now, while the offense is still adjusting to new pieces and formations, the defense isn’t waiting around.

John Harbaugh’s Ravens’ defense has been tough on offense

During Thursday’s training camp practice, the Baltimore Ravens’ defense proved once again why it was the league’s top-ranked unit in 2024. With key offensive players missing, including Isaiah Likely (foot injury), Zay Flowers (knee injury), and Rashod Bateman (illness), the defense made things difficult all day.

Offensive coordinator Todd Monken admitted it’s “not always fun” facing this defense, and the frustration showed. He added, “It’s a great challenge, but it’s not always fun.” The offense committed seven false starts, with Roger Rosengarte, Ronnie Stanleyn, and jumping on back-to-back plays. Stanley responded by slamming his helmet. Jackson showed flashes of brilliance, including a no-look pass to Malik Cunningham and a deep strike to Dayton Wade.

Jaire Alexander intercepted Cooper Rush when Anthony Miller slipped. And rookie safety Malaki Starks continued to show coverage ability by breaking up a deep pass. The defense was quite tough this time, while the coach made several changes in the offense. But when playing against the Colts in joint session, the team will get a better idea of how to approach the game.