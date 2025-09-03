John Harbaugh’s Ravens Confirm 9-Figure Decision for Lamar Jackson After QB’s Strong Warning for NFL

Lamar Jackson has led the Baltimore Ravens with a strong 74–29 regular-season record and a .744 win rate. His consistency is clear, but his 3–5 playoff record still raises questions. Some doubt his postseason legacy, though head coach John Harbaugh maintains that greatness isn’t defined by a single game. Backed by that belief, the Ravens now appear ready to offer Jackson one of the biggest contracts in NFL history.

Recently, the news came through NFL insiders that John Harbaugh’s Ravens have made their plans to sign Lamar Jackson with a nine-figure contract extension. Most likely totaling in hundreds of millions. “Let’s start out with the Ravens and their star quarterback, Lamar Jackson, who have been in negotiations on a contract extension,” said one insider. “My understanding is no deal is imminent, but there has been a lot of back and forth about exactly what a deal might look like.”

Baltimore’s front office isn’t waiting for the market to skyrocket. General manager Eric DeCosta has made it clear he wants a deal sooner than later. As one insider added, ”You’ve got a two-time NFL MVP who is still only 28 years old as he gets set to kick off his eighth NFL season Sunday night against the Bills.” The Ravens know they can’t let their franchise cornerstone slip through their fingers.

Lamar Jackson isn’t short on money. He’s set to earn $147.5 million over the next three years from the five-year, $260 million deal he signed in April 2023. That contract, which runs through 2027, briefly made him the highest-paid player in NFL history. But NFL economics are a fluid game.

Each new quarterback contract sets the market, and Jackson’s camp is aware that patience might equal more money down the road. That’s why Baltimore feels the urgency. If stars like C.J. Stroud or Jaden Daniels land massive deals, Jackson’s price could climb even higher. He can afford to wait, but the Ravens want certainty and stability before the market shifts.

Negotiations are likely to intensify after the 2025 season, when Jackson becomes eligible for renegotiation. Early projections suggest his next deal could exceed $65 million annually, potentially surpassing Brock Purdy’s recent extension. Purdy signed a five-year, $265 million contract with the 49ers in May 2025, averaging $53 million per year. With the league-leading passer rating, he threw for 4,280 yards and 31 touchdowns in 2023.

While contract figures dominate headlines, Jackson is making it clear that his focus goes far beyond money.

Lamar Jackson’s strong message to NFL

Jackson has a firm message for the league: he isn’t nearly done. The 28-year-old, two-time MVP, informed reporters after the session that he’s “just getting started.” That wasn’t empty bravado. Halfway through camp, after mishandling a tryout throw, he dropped to 10 pushups before the whole team. A public display of his commitment to detail. Coaches labeled it as evidence of new urgency to erase playoff disappointments and take his game to an even higher level.

Jackson is fresh off one of the most productive seasons in history. With 41 touchdowns, only 4 interceptions, and over 900 rushing yards. He was the first player in league history to have 40-plus touchdowns and less than five picks. If those are just the appetizers, then defenses have a nightmare on their hands.

Moreover, his velocity hasn’t declined, his arm is quicker, and his leadership has become more vocal. Fellow players maintain he’s in the finest control of the huddle and line of scrimmage of his life.

The Ravens believe Jackson’s ceiling stretches into territory reserved for legends. Peyton Manning, Tom Brady, and Aaron Rodgers all peaked statistically in their late 20s and early 30s. Jackson insists his own trajectory will be faster and more explosive. That’s the warning: if his “just getting started” claim proves true, the NFL could be facing a quarterback on the verge of one of the most dominant primes we’ve ever seen.