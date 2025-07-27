John Harbaugh’s RB’s Future in Doubt as Derrick Henry Regrets Ravens Mistake

“We’re light years ahead of where we were at,” Zach Orr declared Saturday at Ravens training camp. The second-year defensive coordinator wasn’t exaggerating. His confidence comes from surviving last season’s nightmare start. John Harbaugh‘s Baltimore ranked 32nd in pass defense after ten weeks. Opponents torched them regularly, while blown coverages became routine. That Buffalo game still haunts Derrick Henry. However, more on that later. The Ravens face tougher competition this season. Quick starts matter more than ever. Meanwhile, offensive coordinator Todd Monken said what’s practical and important for the team.

Baltimore’s first three training camp days painted a perfect picture. Players arrived in phenomenal shape. Practices moved with crisp precision. Injuries stayed minimal across the roster. Every NFL team enters camp undefeated, but Baltimore’s talent level separates them from pretenders. Their skilled position depth looks scary good on paper. Last season’s league-leading rushing attack returns with even more weapons at Todd Monken’s disposal.

Jeff Zrebiec’s Saturday report captured Monken’s excitement about one particular weapon. “Monken said it’s been great to have a healthy Keaton Mitchell back. He’s going to have to fight to get touches. Let’s just say it how he is. Two years ago, we didn’t have Derrick (Henry).” That quote reveals Baltimore’s luxury problem perfectly. That quote reveals Baltimore’s luxury problem. Derrick Henry commands respect as the primary back. His bruising style perfectly complements Lamar Jackson’s dynamic rushing ability. But the backup competition between Keaton Mitchell and Justice Hill creates fascinating storylines.

Mitchell has stolen the spotlight through three practices. His acceleration in the open field looks otherworldly. The knee injury that derailed his 2023 breakout now feels like a distant memory. His versatility as both a runner and returner makes him a matchup nightmare, while his pass-catching ability from the backfield adds another layer to his game. Defenses struggle to key in on his tendencies because he poses multiple threats. The blazing speed that made him a sensation two seasons ago has returned with a vengeance.

Hill, meanwhile, brings the reliability that coaches value. At 27, he’s proven durable despite past injuries. His pass-blocking provides crucial protection for Jackson on third downs, and screen passes become routine completions with him in the mix. While Hill offers steadiness, Keaton Mitchell brings an explosiveness that’s harder to match. His quick feet shine in misdirection schemes that throw off defensive alignments, turning stretch runs and outside zone plays into home run threats. Remarkably, the Ravens led the NFL in rushing yards per game last season without his contributions.

Both backs possess elusive frames suited to Monken’s system. Their quick-twitch agility makes play-action sequences devastating for defenses. Lateral movement feels instinctive whenever either touches the ball. Hill’s experience gives him a slight edge in pass protection, but Mitchell’s big-play potential makes him ideal for red zone packages. Monken now faces the enviable task of dividing touches between two explosive backs who could start elsewhere. And when John Harbaugh’s running back rotation comes under scrutiny, not even Derrick Henry can escape the shadows of missed chances.

Haunted by perfection: Derrick Henry can’t escape his playoff nightmare

Champions remember their failures more than their victories. Derrick Henry embodies this cruel truth perfectly. The Ravens superstar delivered a career-defining season in Baltimore, rushing for 1,921 yards with a career-high 5.9 yards per carry. Sixteen touchdowns tied for the league lead. Every statistical measure screamed success. Yet, one moment from Buffalo continues to torment him months later. The divisional round loss still burns in Henry’s mind like an open wound. When NFL Network’s Bridget Condon and Brian Baldinger asked about the defeat, Henry’s answer revealed raw vulnerability.

“I still think about the pass I dropped early in that game,” Henry admitted. The pain cuts deeper than any hit he’s absorbed. This wasn’t some difficult catch in traffic. Lamar Jackson rolled left on the opening drive and found Henry wide open beyond the first-down marker.

Space stretched ahead of him like a runway to the end zone. The ball hit his hands and fell harmlessly to the turf. Henry’s confession about the mental replay shows championship-level accountability. “All the time” means sleepless nights. “Still makes me cringe” means the wound stays fresh despite Baltimore scoring on that same possession anyway.

Mark Andrews dropped the two-point conversion that actually ended their season. Henry rushed for 84 yards and a touchdown that night. His performance paled in comparison to the previous week’s 186-yard demolition of Pittsburgh, but he still contributed significantly.

The contrast between regular-season dominance and playoff heartbreak defines elite athletes. Henry’s 31-year-old body delivered vintage performances all season long. His first Ravens campaign exceeded every expectation except the one that matters most. That Buffalo drop will haunt him until he gets another chance. John Harbaugh and his Ravens will be looking forward for that.