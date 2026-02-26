Ravens Kicker Tyler Loop Announces Personal Update With Wife Amid NFL Offseason

Tyler Loop, the Ravens‘ kicker, has now officially entered his Happily Ever After era. After nearly a year of being engaged, Tyler Loop and Julia Otto finally said “I do” in a stunning February ceremony.

“Immeasurably more than all I could’ve asked for or imagined,” Tyler and his wife, Julia Loop, posted on Instagram. “Mr. & Mrs. Loop!”

The post went up on February 25, but there’s no confirmation of their exact wedding date. Tyler didn’t waste any time updating his Instagram bio to read “husband,” while Julia has since changed her handle from Julia Otto to Julia Loop.

Alongside the couple’s beautiful portraits, Julia also shared moments with her bridesmaids and guests, offering a glimpse into what appeared to be an elegant and intimate wedding.

Back in November, Tyler took to Instagram and posted their pictures with the sweet caption, “My perfect gift from above. 3 months until I get to marry her!” The anticipation was clearly building.

They officially started dating during Tyler’s final year at Arizona in 2024. Just a few months later, on March 9, 2025, the couple announced their engagement.

Fans flooded the comments with congratulations after the Ravens’ rookie kicker shared his wedding photos, almost a year after their engagement announcement.

One fan wrote, “The photos are gorgeous!! So happy for you two!” Another commented, “Sooo beautiful!!!! Congratulations,” while someone else added, “YES!! This is amazing—congratulations.”

One message that stood out came from the wife of Ravens snapper Nick Moore: “Sooo beautiful!!!! 🥹😍 Congratulations.”

The couple is now being showered with well-wishes, though it wasn’t always this way.

Tyler Loop and Julia Loop faced online criticism in the past

Tyler Loop, the Ravens kicker, and his now wife, Julia Loop (formerly Otto), received a lot of criticism on social media after his 44-yard field goal attempt was missed, leading to a 26-24 loss. This meant that the AFC North title was handed to the Pittsburgh Steelers, and the end of the season for the Ravens.

After that, in a collaborative post from the couple’s March engagement, some people made personal comments.

One of them said, “Hope you get divorced,” while another one said, “Still have time to cancel the wedding.” Some people even went on to say that Loop, who was a sixth-round rookie and had replaced veteran kicker Justin Tucker, should move out of Baltimore altogether.

Because of the negativity, the comments were restricted on the engagement post, and Julia even made her Instagram account private.

Loop was definitely emotional about the team not winning a third consecutive division title. Later, he said that he had made poor contact with the ball, hitting it too low on his foot.

“For it to end as that sucks, and I want to do better,” Loop said. “Unfortunately, the nature of the job is you have makes, and those are awesome, and unfortunately, you have misses, and for that to happen tonight sucks.”

Despite this difficult experience, he had a good rookie season. In 17 games played in the 2025 season, he has made 30 of his 34 field goal attempts.

Loop was picked by the Ravens in the sixth round (186th overall) of the 2025 NFL Draft. He is currently under a four-year rookie contract for $4.44 million with the team.

As he marks a significant personal achievement this offseason, it will be interesting to see how he translates the pressure and criticism of last season into his play this season.