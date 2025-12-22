Kyle Hamilton Airs Ravens Dirty Laundry After Admitting to Major Fear With Lamar Jackson Injured

Essentials Inside The Story Kyle Hamilton blasts Ravens’ recurring losses and playoff struggles

Ravens’ postseason hinge on winning AFC North after Patriots loss

Backups Huntley and Rush must lead team in final two games

The Ravens’ loss to the Patriots all but sealed their playoff fate, but Kyle Hamilton knows it isn’t just about one game or a season. The Ravens’ safety minced no words, considering the importance of the game that was lost by just a score. The 24-year-old dropped a post-game truth bomb, reflecting on their checkered past, pointing to a troublesome pattern.

“Yeah, I mean, it has been a theme for the past couple of years,” Hamilton said. “Honestly, it’s frustrating at this point to keep having the same conversations, and I’m sure it’s frustrating to keep asking these questions. It’s redundant, and no excuses at this point. We had six losses at home, that’s terrible.”

Hamilton’s comments feel less like emotion and more like acknowledgment. With repeated disappointments, the franchise seems to lack confidence. The Ravens made the postseason in 2023 and 2024, but neither run carried momentum when it mattered. After a costly loss to the Patriots and the playoffs no longer guaranteed, those same flaws have resurfaced, this team, putting the playoffs in doubt.

In fact, Hamilton’s frustration wasn’t news. Earlier in September, he had made candid remarks about the Ravens’ struggles, apologizing to fans after initially saying they were “spoiled” due to past defensive success. He acknowledged that the team’s on-field performance was “not up to par” and admitted that “something is wrong,” emphasizing that it was on the players to correct it.

Individually, Hamilton’s production has never dipped. He has cleared 80 total tackles in each of the last three seasons, including a career-high 107 last year. Yet while his numbers stayed steady, the franchise did not, stuck in a cycle where strong regular seasons keep colliding with the same postseason uncertainty.

The Ravens opened strong, with Derrick Henry rushing 21 yards for a touchdown on the first drive. But a costly fumble on their next possession sparked 10 quick points for the Patriots. Lamar Jackson’s exit with an injury only worsened the late-game collapse. With the postseason now in question, Hamilton spoke about whether he remains hopeful after this injury heading into the final games of the season.

Kyle Hamilton is confident in Ravens backup QB despite being unhappy about Lamar Jackson

After his Week 4 hamstring injury, which forced him to the sidelines for three games, Jackson has been far from fit. With the Ravens’ offense struggling, they would need their star player to return in their must-win game. The quarterback had just seven completed passes for 101 yards before leaving the game in the second quarter. Safety Craig Woodson’s knee slammed with Jackson’s back as he fell on a first-down read-option keeper.

“I mean, it will be a challenge,” Hamilton said after the game. “You are talking about losing a guy who is a multi-time MVP and one of the best in the league, but we got most confidence in Snoop (Tyler Huntley) and Coop (Cooper Rush).”

Hamilton’s confidence wasn’t entirely unfounded. Huntley had been involved in two wins prior to this game. Despite only a fourth appearance of the season, the shot-caller managed an impressive 90% pass completion rate on Sunday.

“We beat the Bears team with Snoop at the helm,” Hamilton further added. “We are capable of doing it no matter who is out there, but obviously, we would love to have eight out there, but whoever is out there, we’re confident in them.”

The Ravens' final two games will both be on the road against the Packers and the

