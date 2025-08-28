Kyle Hamilton’s Fiancee Moved to Tears as Ravens Sign Safety to Historic $100.4M Deal

“What are you doing here?” That was the question John Harbaugh asked Kyle Hamilton three years ago when the Notre Dame safety set foot into the Ravens’ Owings Mills facility for his pre-draft visit. Harbaugh wasn’t being dismissive. He genuinely thought there was no way Hamilton, a top-five talent, would still be available at No. 14. As fate had it, Hamilton fell, and Baltimore landed the player.

Fast forward to today, and that surprise draft-day present has evolved into one of the franchise’s wealthiest commitments. On Wednesday, Aug. 27, the Ravens signed their top safety to a four-year, $100.4 million extension, including $82 million injury guaranteed, $48 million fully guaranteed and a $26.9 million signing bonus. This makes him the highest-paid safety in NFL history. Plus, the Ravens have never signed a non-quarterback for more money, making it a historic move in Baltimore lore. It ensures he’ll be with the Ravens through the 2030 season.

The contract did turn heads across the league. Even GM DeCosta said, “It’s well deserved.” But it was even more personal for Hamilton’s fiancée, Reese Damm. She shared a photo of them at the signing table, on her IG story, captioning it, “Could not be more proud,” with an emotional emoji and a red heart after the statement. This moment was about more than just figures on a contract. For her, it symbolized their journey: the doubts, the hard work, and the leap into history.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

via Imago Credits: Instagram/@dammreese

From her Instagram story highlights, it’s pretty obvious how much she’s been cheering for Hamilton’s journey. She shared the Ravens’ post celebrating his All-Pro team selection, dropped some purple heart emojis when he made it into the league’s Top 100 players, and posted stories that proudly called him “1 of 1.” In another post, she highlighted his back-to-back NFLPA All-Pro honors. Each story serves as a subtle yet powerful reminder. And now, she also shares the ‘history’ with Kyle. Their pic together, at the signing table, sums that up.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

In so many ways, her post expressed what the executives’ words simply couldn’t. For the Ravens, Hamilton’s extension was all about locking in a generational safety. But for his fiancée, it was a moment to celebrate the man behind the uniform, the partner who overcame challenges and transformed a pre-draft “What are you doing here?” into a powerful declaration of belonging.

Poll of the day Poll 1 of 5 AD

Kyle Hamilton’s record payday comes with a bigger role

Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta described Kyle Hamilton’s record-setting extension as “well deserved.” But he also pointed out that being the highest-paid safety in the league goes beyond just talent. It comes with a sense of responsibility. “When you’re the highest paid, that’s a significant distinction,” DeCosta remarked. “Kyle has shown that he can handle that responsibility, and we expect him to keep making a big impact on our defense for many years ahead.”

Kyle Hamilton has already established himself as a mentor for the youngins. His communication and leadership have transformed Baltimore’s secondary from one of the weakest in the league to one of the strongest. As NFL.com’s Bucky Brooks wrote: “Emerging superstar Kyle Hamilton and first-round rookie Malaki Starks provide the unit with ‘rock and roll’ flexibility at the safety position, with each defender comfortable playing near the line of scrimmage or in center field. Given the Ravens’ superior talent, adaptability and physicality, it will be challenging for opponents to rely on the passing game.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

And add the fact that Kyle has embraced the mentor role. Like, for example, for the undrafted rookie Reuben Lowery, who looks up to Hamilton… Lowery called Hamilton “the epitome of versatility,” a player who can know the answer to questions during a game and then provide proof. This special blend of brains and brawn has already established Lowery’s confidence on the field.

For the Ravens, this contract is not merely a gratuity for what Kyle Hamilton has accomplished up until now. It’s a declaration of faith. He now has the responsibility of being a pillar on the field and a model in the locker room.