Kyle Van Noy Drops Emotional Message Weeks After Battling Thoughts of Football Future

Kyle Van Noy was just five years old when he stood out in a flag football league for eight-year-olds. From a very young age, this man held the determination and passion needed to excel in the sport. His dream was always clear to him, which was to make it to the NFL and play the sport he loved. He longed for the dream and worked hard for it. That dream came true for him. Clad in a shiny blue Lions polo, Van Noy expressed heartfelt gratitude to the Detroit Lions organization, especially former head coach Jim Caldwell and general manager Martin Mayhew. This wasn’t simply for drafting him, but for believing in him. Just a day before the draft, Caldwell had called to say, “You’re my guy.”

That faith meant everything to Van Noy. Born in Reno, Nevada, in 1991, he was placed for adoption by his biological mother, who wanted him raised in an LDS home. Layne and Kelly Van Noy adopted him while living in California, later moving to Reno, where they encouraged his athletic ambitions. As a young kid from Reno, he dreamt about excelling in the NFL while listening to 50 Cent and hoping to see him one day.

Looking back, the Ravens player recalled what those dreams meant for him. “Funny story, I actually got to meet @50cent ! Met him before a playoff game in NE in 2018 . I laughed when I met him cuz I manifested that day meeting him and I got to tell him thanks for inspiring A kid from Reno NV to be elite. I don’t always feel proud but that was a proud moment of just looking back at how far I came!” he said.

Despite his early hesitations, he joined BYU after listening to former BYU coach Bronco Mendenhall. At Brigham Young University, Van Noy got the chance to make a name He decided to return for his senior season in 2013 instead of declaring for the draft early. That year, he graduated with a degree in history and got engaged to Marissa Powell, the former Miss Utah. The two were married in June 2014.

Van Noy’s decision to stay for his senior season paid off. He left BYU as one of the most decorated defensive players in the school’s history. At his introductory press conference for the Lions, he said, “I just want to thank Coach Caldwell and Mr. Mayhew and the Ford family for believing in me and wanting me as a part of their organization. It’s an honor to be a Detroit Lion,” he said.

Detroit also provided a reunion for Van Noy. He joined former BYU teammate Ezekiel “Ziggy” Ansah, who had been the Lions’ first-round pick in 2013. Now as he approaches what many might call the twilight years of his career, he isn’t hesitant to think about what the future holds for him.

Kyle Van Noy is preparing himself for the future

The Linebacker has heard the questions. While he didn’t talk about retirement, Van Noy says that he sees the training camp in a different light. “It’s been an interesting offseason, but I’m here, it’s good. I’m just grateful to be with my teammates. I would love to celebrate with my family, that would be a cool experience with my kids getting to that last game [Super Bowl LX]. Obviously, I’m not LeBron [James] and Steph Curry, but the end is closer than the beginning. I know that, I think everybody knows that,” the Ravens’ linebacker said.

But while he may be entering his 12th NFL season at age 34, he doesn’t wish to slow down. After joining the Ravens, he has been a crucial part of the team’s defense. Over the last two seasons with Baltimore, he’s totaled 21.5 sacks. While there’s competition, he steps up for the team whenever there’s a need.

If anyone, coach John Harbaugh, knows it. He doesn’t care about the age, and he is pleased with how the veteran has stepped up whenever the team needs him to, and it has continued in the Ravens’ training camp. “You just go by what you see. Guys play until they can’t. He’s still playing at a high level,” Harbaugh said. So, whether the retirement is on his mind or not, he will be doing what he does best until his last game.