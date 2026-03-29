Lamar Jackson All But Confirms Ravens’ Decision on Zay Flowers’ Contract

While quarterback Lamar Jackson watched several teammates depart this offseason, the Baltimore Ravens might be willing to keep one of his closest allies around. Jackson and his close friend, Zay Flowers, regularly train together during the offseason, and their connection has become a major part of the Ravens’ offensive chemistry. Because of that, it’s not surprising that Jackson might already know what his team plans to do with the wide receiver’s contract situation.

Recently, Zay Flowers shared an Instagram post featuring a carousel of photos showing him working out in the gym and spending time with family during the offseason. Along with the photos, Flowers added a simple but telling caption:

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“Ran Through A Couple Storms, But I Knew One Day The Sun Was Gone Rise 💜.”

ADVERTISEMENT

This offseason, the Ravens have been mulling over whether or not to pick Flowers’ fifth-year option that has become available on his rookie deal. Now, while Flowers’ message subtly hinted at the Ravens’ plan to keep him, Lamar Jackson’s comment under the post all but confirmed it.

Where Does Ravens Still Lack Elite Talent? Let Tony do the scouting, you just make the pick. Pick your positions. Get Tony’s top 5: C CB DE DT FB G ILB OLB P PK QB RB S T TE WR View Tony’s Picks

“Dat Deal 🤞🏾🤞🏾🪖,” Jackson wrote in the comment.

ADVERTISEMENT

Zay Flowers is currently entering the final stretch of his four-year, $14.03 million rookie contract with the Ravens, which runs through the 2026 season. However, the Ravens still hold a fifth-year option that would keep him under contract for 2027. But because Flowers has already earned two Pro Bowl selections, that option would cost the Ravens $27.29 million.

ADVERTISEMENT

While the Ravens have until May 1 to activate that option, The Athletic’s Jeff Zrebiec believes that the decision is already inevitable. Recently, Zrebiec even suggested that the Ravens also expect to keep Flowers around for the long term.

ADVERTISEMENT

“By all accounts, the Ravens fully intend to keep Flowers, and they’d like to reach a deal sooner rather than later,” Zrebiec reported this week. “They have until May 1 to pick up the fifth-year option on his deal and keep him under contract through at least 2027, but that’s seen as a formality. DeCosta and company understandably want to do more than that.”

Since the Ravens selected him 22nd overall in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft, Flowers has quickly become one of the most reliable receivers in the franchise. The 25-year-old wideout has missed only one game across his three seasons with the Ravens and has already surpassed 1,000 receiving yards twice. Overall, Flowers has recorded 237 catches for 3,128 yards and 14 touchdowns in Baltimore.

ADVERTISEMENT

But most importantly, Zay Flowers has steadily developed strong on-field chemistry with Lamar Jackson over the past few seasons. Given that connection, it would make little sense for Baltimore to let Flowers walk away. But while the Ravens don’t necessarily need to rush on giving Flowers a deal, delaying the decision could complicate things.

After the first wave of NFL free agency, the Ravens still have roughly $29.5 million in salary cap space, which gives them enough flexibility to pick up Flowers’ fifth-year option without much difficulty. However, a long-term extension, which is almost inevitable if the Ravens pick up the option, would cost the team significantly more.

ADVERTISEMENT

How much will Zay Flowers make if the Ravens extend him?

According to Spotrac, Zay Flowers’ current market value is around $92.9 million over three years. That projection would give Flowers an average annual salary of roughly $31 million, placing him comfortably among the top 10 highest-paid wideouts in the league. But while the price tag for top receivers continues to climb across the NFL, Flowers could soon benefit from that trend.

The Seattle Seahawks recently extended star receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba to a massive four-year, $168.6 million deal. While that deal made him the highest-paid receiver in the league’s history, Bleacher Report’s Gary Davenport believes that it could push Zay Flowers’ value even higher.

Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA Baltimore Ravens at Los Angeles Chargers Nov 25, 2024 Inglewood, California, USA Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Zay Flowers 4 reacts after the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium. Inglewood SoFi Stadium California USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xKirbyxLeex 20241125_ams_al2_0331

“After back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons (including a career-high 1,211 yards in 2025), if the Ravens can get Flowers locked up for less than $35 million a season, the team should probably do it,” Davenport wrote in a recent article. “The cost for high-end wide receivers isn’t going down moving forward. The question is whether Flowers is willing to leave some potential money on the table to get his payday a year or two earlier.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The Ravens still control Zay Flowers’ contract situation thanks to his fifth-year option. Exercising it would help the Ravens in keeping one of Lamar Jackson’s closest allies at a reasonable price for a No. 1 receiver. But waiting to sign an extension deal with Flowers also carries risk.

As the wide receiver market continues to explode, Flowers’ value could rise dramatically over the next year or two. If that happens, Baltimore might end up paying far more than it would today.

ADVERTISEMENT

Therefore, the Ravens have two options. First, they can wait, evaluate Flowers further, and potentially pay him more later. And second, the team can act early and lock in Flowers to a deal that might look like a bargain down the road. Ultimately, while the Ravens continue to build their team around Lamar Jackson, the option they pick with Flowers could shape the team’s future for years to come.