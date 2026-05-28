Lamar Jackson Announces Long-Term Plans Amid Contract Negotiations With Ravens

After a disappointing 8–9 season, the Baltimore Ravens knew they needed more cap flexibility. With Lamar Jackson set to count $74.5 million against the cap in 2026, restructuring his contract became a necessary move. While the restructure provided some short-term relief, it didn’t solve the bigger issue, which is why extension talks remain ongoing. Still, Jackson has consistently made one thing clear. He wants to stay in Baltimore and continue leading the franchise for years to come.

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“Absolutely’ Lamar Jackson told the media, per the video posted by Sarah Ellison on X. “I love the Ravens. I love this organization. I love the city. This is the team that drafted me. [They] got a lot of love for me, I believe. I got a lot of love for this city and this team, as well. Like I told you, the reconstruction is done. I’m cool with that. I love Baltimore. Everybody should know that by now.”

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Jackson was understandably careful when asked about his contract situation. With his current deal set to become a major issue by 2027 due to its massive cap hit, a long-term extension remains a topic of discussion. Even Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta has largely stayed quiet on the matter. And the negotiations haven’t exactly been straightforward. Jackson, meanwhile, chose his words carefully, offering little insight into where things currently stand.

“I was thinking about how I was going to respond to this question if I got it,” Jackson said. “… I just want to keep those conversations private. We restructured the deal, and that’s what we have right now. That’s all.”

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Around the league, many executives, agents, and contract negotiators believe Jackson is unlikely to accept anything less than the fully guaranteed, five-year deal he pushed for during his previous round of negotiations. That belief is partly based on details that surfaced during the NFLPA’s grievance case against the NFL over alleged collusion, which offered a rare glimpse into Jackson’s contract expectations.

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At the moment, the NFL’s highest-paid quarterback on an annual basis is Dak Prescott, whose four-year, $240 million deal averages $60 million per season. If Jackson signs a new extension, it’s widely expected to top that mark.

Spotrac currently projects Jackson’s market value at around $62.6 million per year, making a deal in the $61–63 million range a realistic outcome if the two sides reach an agreement this offseason. However, waiting another year could make things even more expensive for Baltimore.

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For now, Jackson has been at the Ravens’ voluntary offseason program and minicamp. He used to avoid attending these activities in the past. Therefore, his participation in these practices can be interpreted as an attempt by both sides to reach common ground. While both sides continue to move toward an agreement, an NFL analyst has weighed in and projected a possible contract for Jackson.

NFL analyst predicts blockbuster extension for Lamar Jackson

Jackson is still under the five-year, $260 million extension he signed with the Ravens and is currently set to hit free agency in 2028.

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Ravens GM Eric DeCosta has made it clear the franchise wants Jackson leading the team well into the future. While DeCosta said the ongoing contract talks will remain private, he sounded confident about Jackson’s future with the organization.

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“I am confident Lamar will be here. I’m excited about it,” DeCosta said on 105.7 The Fan. “I think he loves the team, he loves the city, and he loves our fan base. And when I think of the Ravens, I think of Lamar Jackson being on the field.”

Knox noted that Jackson could sign a three-year contract worth $181 million and earn an average annual salary of $61.3 million, thereby outshining Dak Prescott. In addition, Knox also cited several other deals from around the league, including the one-year, $55 million extension Matthew Stafford signed with the Los Angeles Rams, as signs that the quarterback market continues to rise.

“Stafford joins a group of top-tier quarterbacks—one that includes Joe Burrow, Josh Allen, and Jordan Love—who are all making $55 million annually,” Knox wrote. “That rate appears to be the current NFL ceiling. … At some point, a quarterback is going to push through the $55 million apron and actually top Prescott’s deal. Lamar Jackson, a two-time MVP, could be just the one to do it.”

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While it is hard to imagine Baltimore moving on from its two-time MVP quarterback, the bigger question now is how both sides will eventually shape the next chapter of Jackson’s future with the Ravens.