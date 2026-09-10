Lamar Jackson Announces Major Career Move Outside NFL Ahead of Ravens Opener

With the Baltimore Ravens set to open their season, Lamar Jackson made news off the field first. The two-time MVP has partnered with Klassy, an education platform blending cinematic storytelling with K-12 learning. The move adds another chapter to a career already defined by doing things his own way.

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“I’ve been working on something different for the next generation. I’m partnering with Klassy to bring my own world to the platform, and I’m only the beginning. We’re bringing culture, storytelling, and learning together in a whole new way. #KlassyPartner #Ad,” Lamar Jackson posted on Instagram.

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Klassy isn’t your typical homework app. Think cinematic, game-like lessons instead of worksheets and lectures. The platform leans on interactive 3D worlds, one-on-one virtual tutoring, and mission-based rewards that give kids a reason to keep progressing.

Jackson’s section features football-themed games and challenges aligned with classroom standards. They’re starting small, focusing on fifth-grade fractions, with plans to expand into more subjects and grade levels down the line.

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The partnership actually got its first public reveal at Cannes Lions earlier this year. Full access isn’t live yet, but families can already join a waitlist on Klassy’s site.

Parents have another fun element of incentive as well. Klassy is currently holding a referral competition where participants on the waiting list get two tickets for a Ravens home game, including transportation and hotel accommodations, for an entire year’s use of the platform based on bringing in the most referrals by December 1.

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Jackson summed up the philosophy behind the whole project simply.

“Whatever your dreams are, whatever you want to be in life, you can be it,” he said.

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On the field, Jackson sounds just as locked in. He spent the offseason getting comfortable with new offensive coordinator Declan Doyle’s system, calling it a breath of fresh air, and he’s confident his teammates are hitting their stride heading into the opener.

“I feel like my guys progressed every week, got better, dialed in, better chemistry,” Jackson said. “I’m in a great place with this offense right now.”

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Jackson is entering his ninth NFL season. He spent the summer learning offensive coordinator Declan Doyle’s system and says he’s ready for Week 1 against the Indianapolis Colts.

“Absolutely,” Jackson said. “I feel like my guys progressed each week, got better, dialed in, better chemistry. …I’m in a great place with this offense right now.”

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Head coach Jesse Minter has noticed the same growth, pointing out that Jackson has bought into the new system from the jump.

“I think Lamar’s done a great job, it started all the way back in the spring,” Minter said. “I think he really enjoys the offensive coaches, the offensive system, what they’re trying to do. He understands it all. He sees the vision and what it can be.”

It’s worth remembering that the last two times Jackson learned a new offensive scheme, in 2019 under Greg Roman and again in 2023 under Todd Monken, he walked away with an MVP trophy each time.

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Baltimore opens its season Sunday, September 13, against the Indianapolis Colts, and if history means anything, Jackson could be gearing up for another big year, both on the field and off it.