Lamar Jackson Asked To Decide Immediate Future as John Harbaugh Announces Ravens QB Change

The Baltimore Ravens’ quarterback, Lamar Jackson, was supposed to be back after the bye. That didn’t happen, and Baltimore took another loss against the Los Angeles Rams. The Ravens are 0-2 without their MVP this season, sitting at a rough 1-5 overall. Now more than ever, this team needs #8 under center to have any shot at pulling the season out of the mud.

The Baltimore coaches have handed Jackson the keys. The question is, will he ‌play in Week 8 or not? Offensive Coordinator Todd Monken couldn’t hide his optimism, saying the quarterback looked really good at Friday’s practice. He added that if Lamar says he feels ready to play, he’ll trust him. Seems like the balls in Jackson’s court.

Publicly, Lamar did join full practice on Friday, looking smoother, but still not locked in for Sunday. The official injury report is “Questionable” as of yet. And the head coach, John Harbaugh, isn’t pushing Jackson’s hand.

“We’ll see where we’re at going forward,” Harbaugh said. “I just think we’re gonna talk about it as we go and figure out what we gotta do to try to win the game.” But can the Ravens pull off a win without #8?

In the last two games without their MVP, they haven’t even cracked 13 points. And Harbaugh’s kept the locker room honest about what Lamar’s return means to this squad. “Of course, I think the energy level changes…Lamar is our quarterback,” Harbaugh said.

But the stakes hang in the balance whether he gives himself the green light by Sunday; till then, Harbaugh has other plans.

Tyler Huntley preps for spotlight

The coach talked about backup plans if Lamar Jackson doesn’t suit up. “[Tyler] Huntley will be the next step, yeah.”

The good news is this isn’t new for Hunter. It’s almost like déjà vu. As he had previously led a game-winning drive when Jackson was sick in 2021 against the same team the Ravens are set to face in Week 8 this season.

And in his recent game against the Rams, he completed 10 of 15 passes, which is a completion rate of 66.7% but the Ravens lost 3-17. Still, Huntley says he’s ready to start.

“I always prepare to start,” Huntley said Friday. “I treat it like every week; I’m studying and drawing out the plays, watching film and everything I need to do to be prepared, like I do every week.”

With Huntley now moved to the 53-man roster, the contingency plan is in motion. The Ravens have made it clear: Jackson’s call, but Huntley stays close. If Lamar’s hamstring status stays questionable, then Sunday’s show will belong to Baltimore’s other QB, hoping to ignite a spark that keeps their season alive.