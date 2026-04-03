Lamar Jackson Confirms Stance on Former Cowboys Star’s Interest in Joining Ravens

Essentials Inside The Story Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson expressed strong support for the player's return

Entering his 13th NFL season at age 33, the former Cowboys player is a free agent

The DE is reportedly seeking a one-year deal, valued at roughly $6.1 M

The Baltimore Ravens saw their sack total go down from 54 in 2024 to just 30 in 2025, a drop that immediately triggered new head coach Jesse Minter to revamp the roster. One of the top priorities for Minter, heading into the new season, is to improve the pass rush after their defensive tackle, Nnamdi Madubuike, went down with a season-ending neck injury in Week 2. However, franchise quarterback Lamar Jackson may have just made the job easier for Baltimore’s front office.

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When asked if he wanted Jadeveon Clowney back, Lamar replied with a “Definitely” on X. Meanwhile, Clowney, in an interview, shared that he’s interested in coming back to the Ravens after playing one of his best seasons with the team in 2023.

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“They take pride in their defense,” Clowney said in an interview with Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2. “The guys that was in the locker room was an extremely fun group of guys. A lot of leaders was on that team, a lot of guys that respect the game of football. They got a lot of good guys that I can relate to in that locker room. I’ll definitely be open to going back to Baltimore, playing with Lamar Jackson now. It was a great time for me.”

Clowney, who earned three straight Pro Bowls over his final three seasons with the Texans, still has a lot to offer. If he is paired with a dynamic linebacker like Trey Hendrickson, the narrative for Baltimore’s defense can take a complete turn.

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“That’s the usual for me,” Clowney continued during his interview. “The usual, all season. Come in, stand on my grind. I got a lot left in the tank. I don’t know if other people know that, but I know that, I can continue to prove that to people and go out there and show people I’m going to do that.”

A decade ago, the Houston Texans picked Jadeveon Clowney as their No. 1 overall pick in the 2014 NFL Draft. After spending five years with the Texans, Clowney then made a few stops in between—with the Seattle Seahawks (2019), the Tennessee Titans (2020) and the Cleveland Browns (2021-2022)—and ultimately landed in Baltimore in 2023, where he played in 17 games (the only time in his career) for 15 starts, a career-best 9.5 sacks, 43 tackles, six pass breakups, and a pair of forced fumbles.

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With the Dallas Cowboys, where he had 41 tackles (24 solo), 8.5 sacks (tied for 20th best), a forced fumble, and two fumble recoveries. At the end of the 2025 season, Jadeveon entered the offseason as a free agent and is very much interested in a reunion with the Ravens.

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With Clowney available, the decision now rests with the Ravens’ front office to determine if a reunion is the right move to bolster their defense. However, GM Eric DeCosta should be quick in making a decision, as reports are linking him to three more teams looking for a reliable pass rusher.

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Jadeveon Clowney linked to 3 potential teams

Alex Kennedy of Pro Football Network, in his latest free agency update, reported on the pass rushers who remain unsigned in the 2026 free agency. Landing on the #1 spot is player Jadeveon Clowney, who ranked #15 (for the 2025 season) in pass-rush win rate among edge rushers at 16.7%, and is looking to sign another one-year deal ahead of the 2026 campaign.

Reportedly, Clowney is projected to land a one-year deal valued at $6.1 million annually. Entering the 13th year of his NFL career, the edge is reportedly linked to the Eagles, Buccaneers, and the Patriots.

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Philadelphia Eagles: The Eagles are currently in a significant need of a reliable pass rusher after losing Jaelan Phillips in free agency. The front office recently made some roster moves by signing former first-round pick Joe Tryon-Shoyinka to their roster, and is expected to make some moves in the upcoming NFL draft.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: The Bucs also happen to be in desperate need of a high-impact edge rusher after a 2025 season that struggled to generate consistent pressure. The team hasn’t seen a consistent sackmaster for a long time, and it showed in the last season, where the Buccaneers ranked #19 in total defense. Analysts suggest that the team may use their #15 pick (overall) to draft Akheem Medisor in the 2026 draft.

New England Patriots: The biggest priority for the Patriots heading into the offseason has been improving their pass rush. They tied for #22 in sacks (35) last season. The team has lost several key contributors, including K’Lavon Chaisson. Analysts suggest that the Patriots should sign Derek Barnett, who has been a part of the league since 2017, or target Cashius Howell at No. 31.

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The decision now rests with the Ravens’ front office and the other NFL teams to decide if picking Jadeveon Clowney will be the key to reshaping their upcoming season.