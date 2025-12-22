Lamar Jackson Doesn’t Hold Back on Controversial Injury Against Patriots as Ravens QB Admits Major Regret

Essentials Inside The Story Lamar Jackson explains Patriots hit that ended his night.

Ravens lose control after Jackson exits before halftime.

Baltimore’s playoff position worsens following Patriots defeat.

Sometimes, momentum just slips away after a single blow. Sunday night felt like one of those moments for Baltimore. A game that seemed to be tilting their way suddenly turned into another chapter of frustration, pain, and unanswered “what ifs” for their quarterback. The turning point came late in the second quarter against the New England Patriots. Lamar Jackson took off on a short read-option run, gave himself up, and went to the ground. As he did, Patriots safety Craig Woodson’s knee drove into Jackson’s lower back. The quarterback stayed down. He didn’t return.

Jackson was emphatic that he had already given himself up on the play.

“I gave myself up, and I got kneed in the back,” Lamar Jackson said afterward. “I can’t finish the game with my guys. It’s BS.”

Tyler Huntley replaced Lamar Jackson, who was officially ruled out in the third quarter. On the sideline and later in the locker room, the toll was obvious. He struggled to sit. He flinched while putting on socks and shoes. The pain lingered. “Pain. It hurts,” Jackson said plainly.

The frustration ran deeper than the injury. Jackson believed the Ravens were in control. The regret came from timing as much as pain.

“I’m mad, man, because I felt like the game was in our favor,” Lamar Jackson said. Baltimore eventually fell 28-24, a loss that severely damaged its playoff chances. At 7-8, the Ravens can be eliminated next weekend with another loss or a Steelers win.

Jackson tried to return. He received a Toradol shot at halftime. He attempted to throw with a trainer. It didn’t work.

“It still didn’t get no better,” he said. Head coach John Harbaugh called the injury “a bruise of some kind,” adding that clarity would come after further testing.

This hit only added to what Lamar Jackson referred to as a brutal season. He’s battled injuries to his hamstring, knee, ankle, toe, and now his back. Sunday marked the third game he missed and the fifth time he’s been knocked out this year.

Despite it all, Jackson hasn’t ruled himself out for Saturday in Green Bay. “Yeah, that’s the goal,” he said, noting an MRI would determine next steps. The stakes are clear. With Jackson, Baltimore wins. Without him, history shows the margin collapses.

With Lamar Jackson sidelined and the momentum gone, the spotlight moved fast. What followed wasn’t about injuries anymore; it was about who could finish.

Patriots clinch playoff spot in SNF comeback

The swing didn’t come early; it showed up late, right when the pressure was at its peak, and the margin had disappeared. But New England didn’t panic. Instead, they leaned on their quarterback and turned the game around. What happened next changed the standings and added to Baltimore’s frustration.

On Sunday Night Football, the New England Patriots pulled off an incredible comeback, erasing an 11-point deficit in the fourth quarter to defeat the Baltimore Ravens, securing a playoff spot in the process. With this win, New England improved to 12-3 and maintained their perfect record on the road, while Baltimore fell to 7-8.

The comeback belonged to Drake Maye. The second-year quarterback carried the offense throughout, finishing 31-of-44 for 380 yards with two touchdowns. Both of his turnovers came in the first half. They didn’t define the night.

Down 24-13 early in the fourth, Maye struck deep. He hit Kyle Williams for a 37-yard touchdown to pull New England within four. Then the defense held. With 2:07 left, Rhamondre Stevenson broke loose for a 21-yard rushing score to take the lead. The Patriots never gave it back.

Baltimore had one final chance. Backup quarterback Tyler Huntley found Zay Flowers on a short completion. As Flowers turned upfield, K’Lavon Chaisson chased from behind and forced a fumble. New England recovered. Game over.

The Ravens’ night took a turn earlier when Lamar Jackson left the game late in the second quarter due to a back injury and didn’t return. Before his exit, he had helped build a lead, thanks in part to Derrick Henry’s impressive 128 rushing yards and two touchdowns. Flowers contributed with seven catches for 84 yards and a rushing score, but his late fumble ultimately sealed the loss.

For New England, the supporting players stepped up big time. Stefon Diggs caught nine passes for 138 yards. TreVeyon Henderson had to leave early with a concussion, but the offense adapted and finished strong.

Now, the Patriots are in control of their destiny. If they win out, the division title is theirs. Meanwhile, Baltimore is left grappling with yet another late-game collapse at home.