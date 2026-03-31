Lamar Jackson Drops Hint at Ravens’ Contract Extension Amid Negotiations

The Baltimore Ravens aimed to finalize Lamar Jackson’s contract before the start of the new league year. Unfortunately, that didn’t happen, and now things are a bit tricky. Jackson is entering the final year of his deal, and his no-tag clause gives him rare control if things drag on. While general manager Eric DeCosta has insisted talks are ongoing, the two-time MVP recently shared a hint that got people talking.

Jackson shared a fun post on his Instagram story, using a filter that made his face look much chubbier than usual. But it wasn’t just the funny image that caught attention. He added the song “Real Big” by Mannie Fresh, which is famous for its lively vibe and messages about money and success.

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More importantly, one line from the song stood out. “Pockets real big” played over the clip, and it did not go unnoticed.

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Earlier this month, the Ravens adjusted Jackson’s current deal to create short-term cap relief. That move cleared close to $40 million for 2026 but also pushed more financial pressure into future seasons. From Baltimore’s side, the decision was about balance.

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The 2025 season didn’t go as planned for Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens. Entering the year as Super Bowl favorites, they fell short of expectations and missed the playoffs. Jackson’s campaign was derailed in part by injuries, as he sat out four games with a hamstring issue and a back contusion, and he finished with the first losing record of his career as a starter at 6–7.

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Battling inconsistency throughout the injury-plagued season, Jackson threw for 2,549 yards and 21 touchdowns—his lowest totals in three years—while also posting a career-low 349 rushing yards. The team has already lost key players like Tyler Linderbaum and Isaiah Likely to free agency, which made them reconsider their roster needs while still looking for defensive support.

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Meanwhile, the front office is keeping up regular talks with Jackson’s team to find some common ground.

“We want another window, and Lamar knows that,” owner Steve Bisciotti said while pointing to a shared goal. “I think he is amenable to doing something that mirrors the last deal that he did, although the annual number will be a little higher.”

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Despite that optimism, around Charm City, a sense of urgency is building. The delay has already sparked league-wide chatter about Jackson’s long-term future. Still, just like Bisciotti, DeCosta feels it’s just a matter of time before both parties reach an agreement.

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Eric DeCosta addressed Lamar Jackson’s extension

Earlier this month, Eric DeCosta shared an update on Lamar Jackson’s contract extension during his first media availability after the Maxx Crosby situation.

“We kind of ran out of time. … certainly hopeful that we’ll get an extension done,” DeCosta said. “I think it’s important to both parties.”

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The Ravens still see this as unfinished business. Meanwhile, Jackson continues to make a difference on the field, even when things aren’t going smoothly. He faced some injuries last season but still had a decent 2025 year, ranking 12th in PFSN’s NFL QB Impact Metric.

Last season, he had a passer rating of 103.8 with 2,549 yards, 21 touchdowns, and 7 interceptions in 13 games. It was not the dominant run the Baltimore faithful expected, yet a healthier setup and tweaks around him could easily bring back that elite level in 2026.

What really matters is that everything in Baltimore centers around Jackson. He’s the one who has the biggest impact on the Ravens’ chances of winning the Super Bowl, which is why it’s so important to keep him safe and well-supported. At the same time, figuring out the salary cap is part of the strategy, and that’s why getting a long-term contract done is so important.

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“We’re certainly hopeful that we’ll get an extension done,” DeCosta said. “I think it’s important to both parties. But we remain to see what’s going to take place in the future.”

Right now, things don’t look too bad for Ravens fans. There are still signs that a deal is on the way, just taking a bit longer than expected. So for now, the focus shifts to when it gets done, not if it gets done.