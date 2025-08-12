Lamar Jackson Fails to Impress Again as John Harbaugh to Take Desperate Measures Ahead of Cowboys Game

The two things Lamar Jackson lacks are a satisfactory contract and the ability to convince analysts of his elite status. The high heat of the 2025 season is paired with league-wide future predictions. Remember when training camp kicked off, ESPN released its QB rankings, placing Jackson at No. 4, below Joe Burrow, much to the surprise of many. But as the Ravens gear up to face the Cowboys, riding fresh off the high of a win, reports from training camp do not seem to impress the analysts yet again.

History has a different set of predictions. Last season, Lamar Jackson etched his name into league history with a rare combination of 4,000 passing yards and 800 rushing yards. He led one of the most explosive offenses in recent memory, finishing with 41 passing touchdowns and four on the ground. Yet, the achievement came alongside the playoff curse that has shadowed Jackson’s career. This season is meant to be different, and the Ravens even opened with a win against the Colts. Still, as the weekend approaches, analysts are pointing to red flags.

Ravens beat reporter Bo Smolka noted in an X post that second- and third-team players saw heavier-than-usual workloads in practice. The caption read, “The Ravens second- and third-teamers had a heavier than usual workload at practice today, probably ramping them up for the game Saturday in Dallas. A few practice notes …” The shift in reps could hint that John Harbaugh is listening to the whispers of doubt. Late in July, however, Harbaugh publicly backed his quarterback, saying, “He is a historically good passer.” Training camp reps are rarely an indicator of a HC’s feelings after all.

One of the concerns raised was Jackson’s slow start in recent drills. “Lamar Jackson got off to a ragged start, completing 1 of his first 5 in the first full-team drill. Brent Urban had a PBU in that period.” The sluggish rhythm was enough to draw attention from both analysts and fans. But the day was not without redemption.

Smolka followed with a brighter note. “Jackson saved his best for last. In a two-minute drill, he hooked up with Devontez Walker for a long pass down the left sideline, then threw a touchdown pass of about 40-45 yards to DeAndre Hopkins.” Hopkins had confirmed the growing chemistry, saying, “It’s progressed well. We’re building on that on and off the field. In the locker room, talking about things. So, I think it’s going well.” The Ravens’ offense, consistent last season, is once again gunning to finally break through the playoff barrier.

Should the doubts surrounding Lamar Jackson dwindle?

By any measure, Lamar Jackson remains an elite quarterback. The two-time MVP’s complete skill set was highlighted in ESPN’s Dan Orlovsky quarterback rankings across seven traits. Jackson claimed the No. 1 spot in rushing ability and second-reaction ability while ranking in the top four in every category. No other quarterback appeared in the top four for more than five traits. “I still have Jackson at the top of the [rushing] list because he is fantastic on called runs and scrambles,” Orlovsky wrote. “Last season, he led quarterbacks in rushing yards (915) and runs for 10 or more yards (37). More than a fourth of his 139 carries went for at least 10 yards.”

Last weekend, those predictions found validation. In move-the-ball periods, Jackson flashed the signature unpredictability that keeps defenses guessing. A dazzling scramble ended in a first down to Rashod Bateman after leaving Odafe Oweh in his wake. Yet, it was followed by a fumbled handoff that sent the ball tumbling downfield. Misfires included a low throw to Zay Flowers. Still, Jackson made a point of circling back to receivers, talking through each play and showing the communication grind he has embraced.

Then came the red zone. Where drives either cash in or fade into field goals, Jackson took control. He connected with Flowers again, then found Charlie Kolar for another score. It was precision against tight coverage. In the team period, he posted zero interceptions, aside from the earlier fumble. After a camp where the defense often dictated the tempo, the offense — powered by its MVP leader — matched the intensity.