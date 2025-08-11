Lamar Jackson Finally Changes Tune of Ravens Offense as Cooper Rush Disappoints John Harbaugh

Remember that electric hum before a storm breaks? That palpable tension hanging in the air, the sense that something powerful is about to be unleashed? That’s the feeling creeping through Owings Mills as Lamar Jackson, after a camp whisper-quiet by his supernova standards, flicked the switch Sunday. It wasn’t a flawless symphony, far from it.

Move-the-ball periods saw the usual camp rhythm – a dazzling scramble finding Rashod Bateman for a first down after outrunning Odafe Oweh, followed by a frustrating fumbled handoff that sent the ball punting downfield in self-reproach. He missed connections, like a ball at Zay Flowers’ feet. But crucially, the sideline saw him circling back, talking it through – proof of the communication grind he’s embraced.

Then came the red zone. The place where drives go to crystallize into points, or crumble into field goals. And here, Jackson conducted. “He placed a ball perfectly so cornerback Nate Wiggins, who had wide receiver Zay Flowers covered, couldn’t defend the touchdown pass.” Precision.

INGLEWOOD, CA – NOVEMBER 26: Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson 8 reacts to an incomplete pass during the NFL, American Football Herren, USA regular season game between the Baltimore Ravens and the Los Angeles Chargers on November 26, 2023, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA.

Poetry in motion against tight coverage. He found Flowers again and hit Charlie Kolar for another score. This was the tune Ravens fans have been yearning for: efficiency, execution, touchdowns. Zero interceptions in the team period (aside from that fumble). After a camp where the defense often held the upper hand, the offense, specifically its red-zone unit led by its MVP maestro, emphatically evened the score. The comeback starts inside the 20.

While Jackson orchestrated the red-zone revival, the melody turned dissonant behind center number two. Cooper Rush, signed to bring experienced stability as Jackson’s backup, hit sour notes all afternoon. His second-team offense sputtered, preyed upon by hungry depth defenders.

Post Jackson Cooper Rush’s struggles highlight the urgent need for precision and ball security

Rush “had difficulty taking care of the ball in team drills.” It started with an interception tossed directly to cornerback Reuben Lowery, covering Malik Cunningham. Lowery wasn’t done, adding two pass breakups. Safety Beau Brade nearly snagged another errant Rush throw, only bailed out by a spectacular Devontez Walker grab. Brade deflected another later. For a coach like John Harbaugh, who values precision and ball security above all, especially from his QBs, Rush’s performance was a glaring disappointment – a stark contrast to the crispness demanded and delivered by the starter.

The practice field wasn’t without its casualties. Rookie corners Bilhal Kone (torn ligament in his knee) and Robert Longerbeam (knee) landed on IR, ending their seasons before they began – tough blows for depth. Kyle Hamilton, Keaton Mitchell, and William Kwenkeu sat out but aren’t long-term concerns. DeAndre Hopkins and Jaire Alexander got veteran maintenance days. Isaiah Likely (foot), Ar’Darius Washington (Achilles), and Emery Jones Jr. (shoulder) remain sidelined.

Amidst the QB narrative, other performances flashed. Travis Jones dominated O-line drills, notably using a devastating hump move on Andrew Vorhees. Rashod Bateman delivered a stutter-and-go so convincing it left Nate Wiggins grasping air for a deep TD, though Wiggins later clamped down on an in-breaking route.

Rookie kicker Tyler Loop was nearly perfect (12/13), though all kicks were under 50 yards – his miss came from 45. Jalyn Armour-Davis snagged a pick, but couldn’t out-leap the 6’6″ Charlie Kolar in the end zone. Roger Rosengarten handled Kyle Van Noy but got bull-rushed deep into the backfield by Tavius Robinson.

For Jackson, it’s about fine-tuning the masterpiece, proving the red-zone resurgence isn’t a camp mirage but the new baseline. For Rush, it’s a wake-up call. In Baltimore, where the standard is Super Bowl or bust, the backup QB spot isn’t just a clipboard holder; it’s a vital piece of the armor. Harbaugh needs reliability there, and Sunday, Rush sounded more like static than a steady signal. As camp grinds on, Jackson’s changing tune offers hope, while Rush’s performance leaves a question mark humming uncomfortably loud in the backup chorus. The Ravens‘ season might hinge on both melodies finding the right key.