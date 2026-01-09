Lamar Jackson Finally Reacts to John Harbaugh After Reportedly Turning On Fired Ravens Coach

Essentials Inside The Story After a disappointing 8-9 season, owner Steve Bisciotti made a difficult decision to move on from John Harbaugh

Harbaugh reportedly lost the locker room and faced a disconnect with Lamar Jackson

The Ravens' front office and GM Eric DeCosta want a HC who can maximize Lamar's remaining prime years

Baltimore Ravens star quarterback Lamar Jackson’s latest Instagram activity landed in the middle of the franchise’s biggest shake-up in years. On Tuesday, the team fired longtime head coach John Harbaugh after it was reported that he “lost the locker room,” including his relationship with Jackson. As the franchise resets after a playoff miss after more than a decade, Jackson’s quiet but pointed social media move gave everyone a different kind of statement to dissect.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

The Ravens shared an emotional reel on their official Instagram page thanking their former head coach with the caption “Thank you Harbs,” highlighting his run in Baltimore and the impact John had on the organization.

Under that post, Jackson quietly dropped “🙏🏿💯”, letting the two symbols serve as his tribute to the coach he reportedly turned on late in the 2025 season.

ADVERTISEMENT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Baltimore Ravens (@ravens) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

The timing of this comment raised eyebrows because there is a conjecture that the Lamar-Harbaugh relationship got strained. Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network shared his views on this situation, which paved the way for speculation.

“It started, it sounded like to me, with Harbaugh and Lamar Jackson not being on the same page.” Rapoport further added. “It continued throughout the locker room—maybe not 100%, but more than enough for the Baltimore Ravens.”

ADVERTISEMENT

But on the other side of the same coin, some names are outrightly rejecting this theory. On the Pat McAfee show, Insider Adam Schefter disagreed with Rapoport and shared:

“I don’t think that information right there could be any less true. The players were coming to his office, crying, hugging him, sending him goodbyes, calling him one by one.” Schefter added, “If they felt that way why are Mark Andrews, Zay Flowers and Isaiah Likely and all these players coming in, crying, hugging him, giving him these long, warm goodbyes. I’m not buying it.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Publicly, both Lamar Jackson and John Harbaugh have repeatedly framed their relationship as strong. In December 2025, Harbaugh even called his relationship with QB “A plus,” and rejected anonymous claims that he had grown tired of the QB.

The Ravens QB has spent his entire NFL career under John Harbaugh, starting 107 regular-season games for the Ravens from 2018 through 2025 and posting a 76–31 record in those starts. Over that span, Jackson threw for 22,608 yards, 187 touchdowns, and 56 interceptions while adding 6,522 rushing yards and 35 rushing touchdowns, cementing himself as one of the league’s most dangerous dual-threat quarterbacks. Lamar also won two NFL MVP awards under Harbaugh, in 2019 and 2023.

John Harbaugh’s firing may have been a difficult decision for the team, given their 18-year partnership. But as things go, the front office is already moving on as they prep for the 2026 season with the search for a new HC in full progress.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ravens search for a new HC to be centered around Lamar

The Ravens moved on from John Harbaugh after one of their most disappointing seasons in years. Baltimore finished 8–9 in 2025, missing the playoffs for the first time since 2021 and suffering its first losing record in that span after a Week 18 loss to the Steelers ended their division and postseason hopes. Owner Steve Bisciotti called Harbaugh’s firing a difficult decision, which took place after a comprehensive evaluation of the season and the overall direction of the organization. He decided to make a change at head coach to maintain the Ravens’ championship standards.

“This was an incredibly difficult decision.” Steve Bisciotti added, “Given the tremendous 18 years we have spent together and the profound respect I have for John as a coach and, most importantly, as a great man of integrity.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA Cleveland Browns at Baltimore Ravens Jan 4, 2025 Baltimore, Maryland, USA Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh looks on during warm ups before the game against the Cleveland Browns at M&T Bank Stadium. Baltimore M&T Bank Stadium Maryland USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xTommyxGilliganx 20250104_tdc_gb3_0004

For now, reports outline five top head-coaching candidates Baltimore should consider to maximize Lamar Jackson’s championship window, emphasizing the need for a seasoned leader who can fully leverage his prime years.

It highlighted Brian Flores for his innovative Minnesota Vikings defenses, Kevin Stefanski for his offensive acumen and AFC North familiarity, Klint Kubiak for engineering an explosive Seattle Seahawks attack, Jesse Minter for his Ravens ties, and Robert Saleh for leading a resilient 49ers defense and bringing strong leadership traits.

ADVERTISEMENT

How the next head coach rebuilds around Jackson will decide whether this disappointment becomes a turning point or the start of a longer slide.