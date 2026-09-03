Lamar Jackson Fires Off Warning Shots at Rivals as Ravens’ QB Makes Bold Claim

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson has played under three different offensive coordinators during his eight years in the league. Now entering his ninth season, Jackson will have to adapt once again as Declan Doyle takes over as his fourth play-caller.

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However, the two-time NFL MVP isn’t letting another scheme change slow him down. If anything, he’s warning the rest of the league that Baltimore’s opponents should fear what the franchise has been quietly building behind closed doors.

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“Man, I can’t call it what this offense… It’s everywhere. It’s a lot of moving parts with our offense, man. There’s guys flying around. I don’t want to say it’s like a one-trick pony because it’s far from that. You know, it’s everything. Everything you need in the offense: play-action, drop-back, run game. It’s like everything you want in an offensive system. With Coach Jesse, the attention to detail he’s overly like preaching that. He wants to know what everyone is doing basically, with the offense. So, it’s just making everyone’s job a lot easier, and I just can’t wait to showcase it,” Lamar Jackson told Adam Schein on SiriusXM’s Mad Dog Sports Radio via X.

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This preseason, new head coach Jesse Minter and the front office decided to hold Jackson and the other starters out completely. The major reason was not to expose Jackson to any kind of injury. So, with this new offensive identity in Baltimore, the fans are eager to see what it will look like.

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“I can’t call it until we’re out there on the field. But like from practice, just the insight of practice and what I’ve been seeing on film, it’s like, man, I don’t believe a defense is prepared for what they’re… what’s in store for us, or what’s in store for them,” Jackson added.

The opponents’ defensive coordinators and coaching staff have zero game film of Baltimore’s “new offense” to study from. The Baltimore Ravens played backup QBs Tyler Huntley and Joe Fagnano instead of Jackson, keeping Minter and Doyle’s playbook hidden.

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Jackson is coming off a disappointing season that saw him play only 13 games due to injury. And for the first time in his career, he finished with a losing record (6-7-0). The 3x First Team All-Pro only managed to accumulate 2,549 passing yards (3rd lowest in his career) and 349 rushing yards (the lowest in his career).

Now fully healthy, Jackson confirmed in late August that he is in a “great place” heading into the new season.

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A major part of this new system involves putting Jackson under center more than in previous seasons. Between 2018 and 2025, Baltimore ran over 80% of snaps from shotgun or pistol. Doyle changed that in camp so ‘Action Jackson’ can turn his back, try to sell play fakes, and buy time for downfield runners.

While Doyle’s only 30, his coaching credentials say everything you need to know about him. He is coming off a fantastic season with the Chicago Bears that saw the NFC North team finish third in rushing and sixth in total yards last year.

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Declan Doyle has previously studied under Sean Payton and Ben Johnson and blends quick-strike passing with outside-zone schemes that protect the football and create lanes for his playmakers.

This system is a great fit for the Ravens roster. Defenses coming up against the finest double-threat QB in the league are forced to divide attention between running back Derrick Henry and Jackson, which opens rushing lanes for one of the two.

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If the opposing linebackers bite too hard on the play fakes, TE Mark Andrews and WR Zay Flowers can get the better of their opponents in one-on-one coverage with their route-running.