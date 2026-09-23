Lamar Jackson Fires Warning Shot as Ravens’ QB Claps Back at Cowboys’ “America’s Team” Label

The Dallas Cowboys are taking their iconic identity to Brazil. But as “America’s Team” prepares to take center stage at the Maracanã, Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson isn’t interested in letting the Cowboys’ famous label dictate what happens on the field.

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With the Baltimore Ravens getting ready for their Week 3 action against the Cowboys in the NFL’s first game in Rio de Janeiro, Jackson was asked about the possibility of the Cowboys fans taking over the hype because of the franchise’s iconic status. His response was simple and perhaps a little cheeky.

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“This is America, that’s Brazil, so we’ll see. But yeah, I’ve seen their pass rushers are unbelievable to get after the quarterback a lot, disrupt the pass game a lot, but it’s football at the end of the day. We’re just gonna have to get out there and do what we’re supposed to do,” Jackson told reporters on Wednesday.

Jackson’s remark immediately puts the spotlight on the Cowboys’ long-standing America’s Team moniker. Dallas will be the designated home team at Maracanã, but Jackson seems to believe the international setting changes the equation.

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The joke was lighthearted, but the second half of the answer shows he is taking Dallas’ defensive front seriously. He praised the Cowboys’ ability to create pressure but then brought the focus back to execution.

However, that praise is mutual, as the Cowboys’ revamped defense has already acknowledged the challenge presented by the two-time MVP because of his ability to cover the field both through the air and on the ground.

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Cowboys pass rusher Donovan Ezeiruaku even described Jackson as the QB capable of throwing and running at a very high level.

“We all know what it is,” Ezeiruaku said, per the Cowboys staff writer Tommy Yarrish. “You guys know. We know as players the type of guy he is. Somebody who can throw the ball, but also run the ball at a very high level. It’s easier to say than to do, but our job is to go out there and go do. That’s what we’re tasked with.”

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The QB is 2-0 against Dallas in his career, throwing for 182 yards and two total TDs in the 28-25 win against the Cowboys in 2024.

Jackson has entered Week 3 leading the NFL with 10.0 passing yards per attempt, while also rushing 11 times for 74 yards in two games. Yet Jackson’s response suggests he is not overthinking the Cowboys’ reputation or their defensive front. According to him, the brand and pregame narratives all take a back seat once the ball is snapped.

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The Ravens are also looking to respond after suffering a Week 2 loss to the New Orleans Saints with their first overseas game since beating the Tennessee Titans in London in October 2023.

Meanwhile, after a glorious 37-20 win against the Washington Commanders, the Cowboys have the opportunity to play in the league’s first-ever game in Rio de Janeiro.

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However, according to Jackson, there is no need to crown a team before kickoff on Sunday. If he plays the way he did in his last meeting in Dallas, he may win some of them over.