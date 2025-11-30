Lamar Jackson Gets an Earful as Ravens QB Snaps Back at “Overrated” Claims

Another primetime loss for the Baltimore Ravens has the critics circling, and Lamar Jackson is finding himself directly in the crosshairs. After the Baltimore Ravens‘ disappointing 32-14 defeat against the Cincinnati Bengals, a renowned journalist stepped forward to highlight the QB’s “BAD” behaviour. While he politely highlighted the downside of his game, Jackson retorted and is now facing backlash for his comment.

“Lamar Jackson is down BAD,” journalist Andrew Fillipponi wrote on X. “He’s responding to very fair tweets by me criticizing his awful play. He tells me to sayless. Hey Lamar how about you playbetter. I’m living rent free in the struggling MVP’s heard. This is great news for Steelers.”

The Cincinnati Bengals secured a notable win over the Ravens in Baltimore. The game was dominated by Cincinnati after multiple Baltimore mistakes. Jackson’s two fumbles and an interception in the loss provided all the ammunition his critics needed. Jackson did pass for 246 yards, but turnovers and pressure from the Bengals’ defense made him look uncertain and erratic.

His overall 2025 season so far shows troubling signs as he threw for 1,841 yards with 15 touchdowns, but has also been sacked 27 times and thrown four picks. His completion percentage this season is 64.8%, and his passer rating has dipped to 104.5, below expectations from a healthy Jackson.

However, this wasn’t the only buzzing matter targeting Jackson’s disappointing performance.

Former Steelers star draws brutal reaction for Lamar Jackson

Shortly after a rough outing against the Cincinnati Bengals, retired Steelers defensive player Breiden Fehoko revived a long-standing debate about Jackson’s ability to win big games. Fehoko claimed that Baltimore “will never win a Super Bowl behind Lamar Jackson,” comparing Jackson to another mobile quarterback. However, the verdict didn’t come without a twist. He said Jackson was like Michael Vick, but “with better PR.”

“Ravens will never win a Super Bowl behind Lamar Jackson man,” Fehoko wrote on X (formerly Twitter). “The individual regular season accolades will never equate to winning football in the playoffs. He’s Michael Vick with better PR.”

The comments come at a time when Jackson is facing questions about his play. Baltimore has struggled in recent games, and fans are looking for answers. While the remarks were tough, they also highlight how high expectations are for Jackson. With the upcoming game scheduled against the Steelers, it still remains to be seen if Jackson manages to sort out the troubles.