Lamar Jackson Gets Concerning Contract Update After Ravens QB Addressed Negotiations

Baltimore thought the contract drama was over. But it is not. Just days before the Ravens launch another Super Bowl run, Lamar Jackson’s future is back under the spotlight, and the unease around his deal is louder than ever. This is not just about money. It is about power, leverage, and timing. Jackson is the Ravens’ heartbeat, a two-time MVP who makes them contenders every single season. He is 28 years old, entering his prime, and yet, instead of certainty, the franchise is staring at a quarterback who holds all the cards.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

NFL insider Tom Pelissero made it clear on the September 5 episode of The Rich Eisen Show. “There have been negotiations. They’ve talked extensively about what a deal might look like for Lamar Jackson, but he is in a unique spot here.” The Ravens would prefer clarity. Pelissero said it bluntly. “Obviously, Eric DeCosta, the GM, has said publicly they want to get something done with Lamar sooner than later, which makes sense.” However, the concerning part here is, even though the Ravens want to get it done as soon as possible, he won’t get the contract until after Sunday. “I think (it) would be headline news on game day morning on Sunday. At this point, I’d lean that it doesn’t happen,” he said.

So, no new money soon on the table for the QB. Yet as Pelissero pointed out, “From a cash earning perspective, sometimes you get in the late years of a contract and those numbers go down. Lamar is still one of the top cash earning players over the next several years.” Which is why he might not feel pressure to move fast. “There’s really no reason for Lamar to rush and take a deal because he is making that type of money,” Pelissero explained.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Jackson’s financial security is set, and he has never been the type to cave. Back in 2023, Baltimore gave Jackson what looked like a monster deal. A five-year, $260 million extension with $185 million guaranteed. His average salary sits at $52 million per year. In 2025, his cap hit is $43.5 million, climbing to $74.5 million in both 2026 and 2027. That type of number would cripple most teams.

via Imago May 22, 2024, Owings Mills, Md, USA: Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson speaks with media members after a team OTA open practice session on Wednesday, May 22, 2024, in Owings Mills, Maryland. Owings Mills USA – ZUMAm67_ 20240522_zaf_m67_029 Copyright: xKennethxK.xLamx

This is classic Jackson. After his first MVP, he played for an average of just $2.3 million in 2020, then rolled the dice on the fifth-year option and even the franchise tag. No agent would have let it happen, but Lamar has always believed in betting on himself. Pelissero reminded fans of that history. “He went a long way further than he would have if he had an agent. No agent would have told him to go out there and play for a couple million bucks after winning an NFL MVP.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

The bottom line is simple. Baltimore wants certainty, Jackson wants money on time, but he is patient, too. And the numbers give him all the leverage. As Pelissero concluded, “You have a team that would like to do a deal sooner than later. And you have a player that the deal’s out there for him. The only question is based upon how much money he’s still earning right now.” For now, the Ravens and Jackson can only wait. Until then, Jackson is once again playing football on his terms, and that is exactly how he likes it.

AD

Lamar Jackson talks about money

Lamar Jackson walked up to the mic on September 3 with the same cool swagger he brings to the huddle. Cameras flashing, questions flying, and yet he cut all negotiation talks down with a line that hit like a stiff arm. “The season’s here, I’m not worried about that. You were better off asking me that during camp. But I’m locked in. I’m ready for the season to start.” Just like that, Baltimore’s $74.5 million cap headache in 2026 was brushed aside, at least in public. But here’s the thing.

That number isn’t going anywhere. Spotrac lists it as the largest projected cap hit for any quarterback in the league. It’s massive, unsustainable, and everyone in the Ravens building knows it. GM Eric DeCosta has admitted talks are “ongoing.” But Baltimore needs to get this done before that figure swallows its roster whole.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

And Jackson? He’s holding all the cards. Two MVPs. A trip to last season’s AFC Championship, though, failed. More than 58 career wins. The youngest QB in NFL history with multiple MVPs. The guy who makes defensive coordinators lose sleep because he can torch you with his arm or embarrass you with his legs. Compare that resume to Trevor Lawrence’s $55 million per year or Josh Allen’s locked-in extension, and the math is simple. Jackson isn’t just in line for a raise. He’s in line to reset the market, again.

The beauty here is the contrast. The Ravens quarterback says he’s focused only on Buffalo this week. But DeCosta knows the roster can’t breathe with that cap hit. Jackson knows Baltimore can’t dream of a Super Bowl without him. He already gambled on himself once, turning down deals until that five-year, $260 million contract in 2023. That gamble made him the highest-paid player in the sport. Now he’s doubling down, betting his play this season will force Baltimore’s hand. They may want to wait. But the quarterback they can’t afford to lose has already made it clear, the time will come, on his terms.