Lamar Jackson Has Reportedly Been Seeking John Harbaugh’s Firing for Years as Locker Room Secret Leaked

ByAryan Mamtani

Dec 5, 2025 | 10:04 PM EST

Lamar Jackson Has Reportedly Been Seeking John Harbaugh's Firing for Years as Locker Room Secret Leaked

Dec 5, 2025 | 10:04 PM EST

The bond between Lamar Jackson and John Harbaugh has always appeared steady from the outside. Quarterback and head coach, both publicly backing each other through the swings of a long season. But a new Reddit post has stirred up a very different version of that dynamic.

A user who says she dated a Baltimore Ravens player for three years, and says the relationship ended badly, claimed she’d overheard more than a few conversations inside the building. According to her, some of Baltimore’s biggest names haven’t been aligned with Harbaugh for quite a while.

“Lamar (n most others) have wanted Harbaugh fired for years… have overheard many calls about this,” she wrote on Reddit.

This is a developing story…

