Lamar Jackson Injury Forces Drastic Decision on QB From John Harbaugh & Ravens – Report

The relentless pressure on Lamar Jackson this season isn’t just coming from opposing defenses; it’s now forcing a fundamental change in how the Baltimore Ravens operate. The Baltimore Ravens’ long-term ambitions now hinge on a new strategy: taking their franchise quarterback off the field.

“The #Ravens have Lamar Jackson today,” NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport revealed on X. “And he could begin resting Wednesdays this season.”

The troubles began in Week 4 when Jackson suffered a hamstring injury during a loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on September 28, 2025, forcing him to miss three consecutive games.

Even after his return in Week 9, the injury complications have continued to mount.​ The Baltimore Ravens’ long-term ambitions now hinge on a new strategy: taking their franchise quarterback off the field. The Ravens believe that providing Jackson with consistent rest may temporarily weaken the team in the short term but will strengthen their chances long-term by keeping their franchise quarterback healthy.

A major component driving this decision involves the extraordinary sack rate Lamar Jackson has experienced in 2025. Through just seven starts, Jackson has been sacked 23 times, which matches his entire sack total from last season when he played the full schedule.

In the Week 11 victory over the Cleveland Browns, Lamar Jackson was sacked five times, with star defensive end Myles Garrett accounting for four of those sacks. The relentless pressure Jackson has faced has directly contributed to his injury concerns throughout the season.

Head coach John Harbaugh has publicly acknowledged the strategic reasoning behind missing Wednesday practices. When Lamar Jackson was sidelined from Wednesday’s practice before the Jets game, Harbaugh stated that it was important for them to rest him that day.

“I know it’s Lamar, it’s our quarterback. I understand how important it is,” Harbaugh said. “It wasn’t in his best interest to practice today.”

When addressing reporters after returning to practice, Jackson expressed a pragmatic view on managing injuries. He called it simply “just part of football.”

Lamar Jackson enters Week 12 with an adjusted plan

Jackson has acknowledged that he expects the Wednesday rest arrangement to become his standard operating procedure moving forward.

“We’ll see how it goes,” Jackson said when asked about the arrangement. “I got to see how [Coach John Harbaugh] feels about it.”

Despite Jackson’s injury complications, the Baltimore Ravens have won four consecutive games and improved to a 5-5 record after starting the season 1-5. The team has secured victories over the Miami Dolphins, Minnesota Vikings, and Cleveland Browns during this stretch. This competitive turnaround validates the Ravens’ cautious approach.

After their win over the Jets, the team has the same record as the Pittsburgh Steelers, making Jackson’s health paramount to divisional title aspirations.​ The Ravens now turn their focus to the Cincinnati Bengals, who enter the matchup with a 3-8 record, still searching for wins to salvage their season. With Lamar Jackson back on the field and the Bengals eager to turn things around, it sets up an intriguing encounter that could shape momentum for both teams.